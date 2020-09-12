Hearne will face Hardin on Friday after two weeks of cancellations

Hearne’s football team had to cancel it’s Week 2 and Week 3 games after opponents, Franklin and New Waverly, had positive COVID-19 tests. The Eagles are now scheduled to play at Hardin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, which was originally an open date on Hearne’s schedule.
Hearne head coach Ricky Sargent said last week that it was important for the Eagles to play one more game before it starts District 12-2A Division II play on Oct. 2 against Rosebud-Lott. Hearne opened the season with a 27-14 victory over Trinity on Aug. 28.
