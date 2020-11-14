Hearne opens playoffs with win over Grapeland

After the initial shock, the Eagles hit high gear, scoring touchdowns on their next three drives. Quarterback Micah Smith scored two of them on runs of 9 and 21 yards. Sandwiched between was a 2-yard TD run by senior Jeremy Seymore.

The Eagles entered halftime with a 20-6 lead while only needing to convert one third down. With Grapeland’s defensive backs playing well off the line of scrimmage, Smith relied on a read option to move the ball through the middle of the field on the ground. He finished the night with 109 rushing yards on nine carries, while completing 6 of 11 passes for 87 yards and two more scores.

After the break, Grapeland (6-5) tried crowding the line of scrimmage to defend Hearne’s rushing attack, which opened up the outside up for explosive plays. Smith hit Jabari Dunn with a 39-yard pass on a fade route that set up Seymore’s 10-yard TD run to open the second half. Smith later found senior Davon Catelleja behind the defense for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Then late in the third quarter, Dunn scored on a 5-yard TD catch from Smith.

Hearne’s defense added to the scoreboard in the third after one of Craft-Mitchell’s sacks resulted in a fumble. Senior Milton Redmon scooped up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone from 11 yards out.