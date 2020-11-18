Hearne, Normangee top Brazos Valley's area playoff matchups this week

It could be a heck of a Thanksgiving weekend in Hearne and Normangee if both teams win their area playoff football games this weekend.

The Hearne Eagles (9-0), ranked eighth in Class 2A Division I by the Harris Ratings, will play the Beckville Bearcats (8-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Athens. The ninth-ranked Normangee Panthers (10-0) will play the Price Carlisle Indians (7-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine Westwood. The winners of those two games will meet next week in regionals. It would be a titanic matchup between Hearne and Normangee, considering what both already have accomplished.

Hearne went 0-10 five seasons ago. The Eagles, a two-touchdown favorite over Price Carlisle, are gunning for their first 10-win season since 1961 when the Eagles went 11-1. They’ve already secured just their fifth nine-win season since then. Hearne hasn’t won back-to-back playoff games since 2006 when it reached the quarterfinals after beating Salado and Altair Rice before losing to Cotulla, ending at 8-5.