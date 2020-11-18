Hearne, Normangee top Brazos Valley's area playoff matchups this week

It could be a heck of a Thanksgiving weekend in Hearne and Normangee if both teams win their area playoff football games this weekend.
The Hearne Eagles (9-0), ranked eighth in Class 2A Division I by the Harris Ratings, will play the Beckville Bearcats (8-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Athens. The ninth-ranked Normangee Panthers (10-0) will play the Price Carlisle Indians (7-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine Westwood. The winners of those two games will meet next week in regionals. It would be a titanic matchup between Hearne and Normangee, considering what both already have accomplished.
Hearne went 0-10 five seasons ago. The Eagles, a two-touchdown favorite over Price Carlisle, are gunning for their first 10-win season since 1961 when the Eagles went 11-1. They’ve already secured just their fifth nine-win season since then. Hearne hasn’t won back-to-back playoff games since 2006 when it reached the quarterfinals after beating Salado and Altair Rice before losing to Cotulla, ending at 8-5.
With its 43-20 victory over Thrall last week, Normangee matched the best start in school history. The 1989 team under Erwin Reagan also went 10-0 before losing to Frost 41-32 in bi-district. The Panthers, a 17-point favorite over Price Carlisle, are trying to tie for the most victories in school history. The 2004 team went 11-2. Normangee has reached 10 wins for just the fourth time — the 2015 team went 10-3.
The Leon Cougars (7-3) are coming off a 40-34 victory over Thorndale and will play third-ranked Timpson (11-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine Westwood in the 2A Division I area playoffs.
Franklin (8-2), ranked third in 3A Division II, will play Natalia (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium.
Bremond (8-3) will play the Tenaha Tigers (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Mabank in a battle of former state champions. Bremond won its first state title in 1981 and won three straight from 2014-16. Tenaha won state in 1998 and 2011. The two last met in the 2016 state quarterfinals with Bremond winning 31-7.
Lexington, the fourth-place finisher in District 13-3A Division II, is coming off a surprising double-overtime victory over East Bernard. The Eagles (7-3) will play the Taft Greyhounds at 7 p.m. Friday in Yoakum.
The Snook Bluejays (6-4) will be looking to win consecutive playoff games for the first time when they play the Yorktown Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Altair Rice in 2A Division II play.
Rounding out the Brazos Valley teams in action is Calvert (8-2), the fourth team from Robertson County in the playoffs. The Trojans will play the Cherokee Indians at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in 6-man Class A Division II play.
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Normangee vs. Thrall football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!