Hearne girls basketball team uses third-quarter run to defeat Somerville in area playoffs

The Hearne girls basketball team generated some much-welcomed heat Friday night at College Station’s Cougar Gym.
Hearne used a big third quarter to separate from Somerville after a back-and-forth first half and cruised to a 45-31 victory in the Class 2A area playoffs. The Lady Eagles will face the winner of Normangee vs. No. 10 Schulenburg next week in the regional quarterfinals.
Somerville’s Xadria Martin hit a basket to open the third quarter for a 17-15 lead, but Hearne soon took control by sticking to its plan — find Jenny Johnson and Antinajah Jackson and do it quickly. The duo played a big role in a 13-0 run as the Lady Eagles broke open the close game.
“I’m proud of the whole team but them in particular,” Hearne head coach Anthony Gonzales said of Johnson and Jackson. “They know they’re going to get everybody’s best defensive effort, and they’re going to draw all the attention, and they had great teammates that helped them tonight.”
Somerville beat Hearne 41-37 in nondistrict play earlier this season for its third straight win over the Lady Eagles in three years. Jackson said she was determined to reverse the trend in the second half.
“I was pretty nervous at first because of the atmosphere, but after halftime I came out with a mindset that we were going to win,” Jackson said. “I trusted my teammates, and they got the ball to me, and we made it happen.”
Ciarrah Golden started Hearne’s run with a basket, and Jackson followed with another off a low pass as Hearne found ways past Somerville’s press. Johnson converted a turnover into another basket for a 21-17 lead, and Jackson took over from there, scoring seven points including a 3-pointer and a field goal off a blocked pass to give the Lady Eagles a 11-point lead.
“We knew [Somerville] was going to be tough. They’re always tough to play,” Gonzales said. “But we knew if we could run the floor and we could play our game, we were going to get some layups, and that’s what happened. Once we were able to feed [Jackson] down low, that helped us out a whole lot more than getting her shots from the outside.”
Somerville fought back in the fourth quarter but only got as close as eight points on a 3-pointer from Ra’maya Carter with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left. Meanwhile, Hearne relied on its trips to the free-throw line to secure the victory, making 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter.
Johnson, who turned 18 on Friday, said the crowd was a big factor in the win, often giving the team confidence to make tough shots.
“I loved our crowd because I know everybody in there is ride-or-die Hearne fans,” Johnson said. “Anywhere we go, we’re going to have us a crowd.”
Both teams showed off their defensive pressure in the first two quarters, which forced four ties, including 15-15 at halftime. Somerville worked off its defense in the first quarter, capitalizing on an offensive rebound and turnover for a 4-2 lead with 3:15 left. Hearne had a slow start and scored three of its first five points on free throws.
The Lady Eagles went on a 6-3 run to start the second quarter, but Somerville didn’t stay down for long and made 3 of 5 at the charity strip to retake the lead at 13-12. Martin scored on a putback with 36 seconds left before halftime and Johnson sent the Hearne crowd into a frenzy with a right-wing 3-pointer as time expired.
“We usually score about 60 points a game, but [head coach Jeremy Montgomery] coaches Somerville so well it’s hard to play them,” Gonzales said. “So we had to strategize a little differently from what we like to do. I’m proud of the girls because it’s been a tough week with the weather and having to throw in what we needed to.”
Hearne 45, Somerville 31
HEARNE (21-4) — Antinajah Jackson 15, Jenny Johnson 13, Alyssa Loftis 3, Monet Robinson 2, Makyla Dunn 4, Ciarrah Golden 8.
SOMERVILLE (13-5) — Xadria Martin 10, Emma Kovasovic 4, Jazmine Jackson 3, Hallie Stevens 4, Ra’maya Carter 10.
Hearne 5 10 17 13 — 45
Somerville 5 10 7 9 — 31