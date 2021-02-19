Hearne girls basketball team uses third-quarter run to defeat Somerville in area playoffs

Ciarrah Golden started Hearne’s run with a basket, and Jackson followed with another off a low pass as Hearne found ways past Somerville’s press. Johnson converted a turnover into another basket for a 21-17 lead, and Jackson took over from there, scoring seven points including a 3-pointer and a field goal off a blocked pass to give the Lady Eagles a 11-point lead.

“We knew [Somerville] was going to be tough. They’re always tough to play,” Gonzales said. “But we knew if we could run the floor and we could play our game, we were going to get some layups, and that’s what happened. Once we were able to feed [Jackson] down low, that helped us out a whole lot more than getting her shots from the outside.”

Somerville fought back in the fourth quarter but only got as close as eight points on a 3-pointer from Ra’maya Carter with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left. Meanwhile, Hearne relied on its trips to the free-throw line to secure the victory, making 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson, who turned 18 on Friday, said the crowd was a big factor in the win, often giving the team confidence to make tough shots.

“I loved our crowd because I know everybody in there is ride-or-die Hearne fans,” Johnson said. “Anywhere we go, we’re going to have us a crowd.”