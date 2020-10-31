Hearne football team cruises past Thorndale 42-18

After a scoreless first quarter, the defensive line finally got rewarded for its hard work on a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Steven Craft-Mitchell. The lineman pulled down a pass by Coy Stutts with a two-handed snag at the line of scrimmage and trotted into the end zone for the Eagle’s second score of the game.

Hearne’s first strike was a 37-yard connection between Smith and Dunn, who made a finger-tip catch behind his defender and dove head first into the end zone.

Thorndale (6-3, 4-2) made things interesting in the later minutes of the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Stutts to Cayden Nicholson and Stutts’ 20-yard fade pass to Branson McCoy for another TD. Conversion issues left the Bulldogs trailing 13-12.

Hearne followed Thorndale’s second TD with a nine-play march to the Thorndale 22. Smith scrambled to spike the ball before the first half expired and managed to leave one second on the clock. Confusion before the ensuing snap took most of the time off the play clock before Smith got the ball and fired a low bullet between the arms of two defensive backs and into the outstretched hands of Dunn in the end zone for the 22-yard TD toss.