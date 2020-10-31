Hearne football team cruises past Thorndale 42-18

HEARNE — The cacophony of shuffling and shifting players marked many of Hearne’s presnap routines in Friday’s District 12-2A Division I matchup with Thorndale.
But when quarterback Micah Smith connected with wide receiver Jabari Dunn, it was sweet music to the Eagle’s ears in the 42-18 win at Wood Field.
Playing in his final regular season home game, Smith completed 11 of 23 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Dunn had 137 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.
“Micah is a special guy,” Hearne head coach Ricky Sargent said. “We’re so glad that he’s on our team, and I’m so glad that he played his last game the way that he played it here — the courage and relentless effort.”
While the game ended in a lopsided victory for the 12-2A-I champions, the first quarter was a stanza of missed opportunities for the Eagles (7-0, 5-0). Both of Thorndale’s first two drives of the game ended in interceptions by a different defensive lineman. The first was a snag by senior Monterrius Smith, who rumbled 12 yards to get the Eagles to the Bulldog 32-yard line. The second was a tippled pass hauled in by a diving Anthony Jackson at the Bulldog 15. Neither resulted in points for Hearne.
“We should have capitalized on those, but give them credit,” Sargent said. “Thorndale is a very physical team that came out with a plan to use multiple formations.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the defensive line finally got rewarded for its hard work on a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Steven Craft-Mitchell. The lineman pulled down a pass by Coy Stutts with a two-handed snag at the line of scrimmage and trotted into the end zone for the Eagle’s second score of the game.
Hearne’s first strike was a 37-yard connection between Smith and Dunn, who made a finger-tip catch behind his defender and dove head first into the end zone.
Support Local Journalism
Thorndale (6-3, 4-2) made things interesting in the later minutes of the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Stutts to Cayden Nicholson and Stutts’ 20-yard fade pass to Branson McCoy for another TD. Conversion issues left the Bulldogs trailing 13-12.
Hearne followed Thorndale’s second TD with a nine-play march to the Thorndale 22. Smith scrambled to spike the ball before the first half expired and managed to leave one second on the clock. Confusion before the ensuing snap took most of the time off the play clock before Smith got the ball and fired a low bullet between the arms of two defensive backs and into the outstretched hands of Dunn in the end zone for the 22-yard TD toss.
“That was a huge play,” Sargent said. “For Micah to down the ball with one second left, that was a huge momentum builder for us to come out in the second half.”
The Eagles came out firing in the second half, scoring on the first drive of the third quarter as Smith connected with sophomore Jeremiah Gerode on a timing route for a 13-yard touchdown.
Smith added a score on the ground in the third quarter on a 3-yard run set up by a 39-yard catch and run from Smith to Dunn.
Smith finished the game as Hearne’s leading rusher, collecting 128 yards on 14 carries.
Thorndale scored once more in the third quarter on Stutts’ 30-yard touchdown pass to McCoy. Hearne added late insurance on a 2-yard TD pass from Smith to Justavian Benford.
The Eagles will take their undefeated record to Moody to wrap up the regular season next week before facing Grapeland in the first round of the playoffs.
“One more game with these guys districtwise is going to be special, but I’m just so proud of them,” Sargent said.
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!