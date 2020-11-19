Hearne falls to Beckville 41-38 in area playoffs

“We didn’t tackle well,” Sargent said. “That is one of the things that hurt us. They had a very good game plan early. They came out and did what they do best. They are a running team and [Harris] is a very good football player.”

Hearne also attempted to establish the run in the first quarter with varying results. However, against a defense that sees little passing in practice, it was the air game that spelled success for the Eagle offense.

Smith connected on 12 of 24 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. Dunn spent the night pulling down passes over Beckville defenders, finishing with six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Of Hearne’s total 432 yards, only 42 were gained on the ground, while Smith averaged 16.3 yards per pass attempt.

After trading blows through the first three quarters, the Bearcats held a slim 28-26 lead.

Beckville successfully kept the Eagle offense on the sideline for the majority of the final quarter thanks to a 12-play, 53-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run by Harris for a nine-point lead. Beckville needed two fourth-down conversions to extend the drive as Harris picked up both with keepers. Overall, the Bearcats converted 5 of 6 fourth downs.