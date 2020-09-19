Hardy's 13-yard TD pass to Douga gets Normangee going in Homecoming win over Lorena

NORMANGEE — Normangee seniors paint slats of wood, use them to build a bonfire and watch it burn down in celebration of Homecoming Week. The Panthers carried the fuel from that fire to power their explosive offense in a 50-12 win over the Lovelady Lions on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The momentum shifted constantly in a back-and-forth first quarter. Lovelady (0-3) struck first with an 18-yard touchdown run by Joel Pomeroy in the first two minutes, but Normangee (3-0) answered immediately with a 59-yard TD run by Denton Young on the first play of the Panthers’ second drive.
A blocked punt, a fumble and favorable field position kept the Lions competitive through the remainder of the quarter until Normangee called a timeout to make some adjustments.
“Our resiliency was very apparent tonight,” Normangee head coach Keith Sitton said. “We had a lot of things go wrong for us in the first quarter. When we called that timeout, we talked about our body language and our effort, and we changed our physicality.”
After shifting their approach, the Panthers’ high-powered offense came to life. With 8:41 left in the second quarter, Mason Hardy’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Garrette Douga lifted the Panthers to a 13-12 lead, and they never looked back.
Normangee’s dynamic trio of Hardy, Jeremy Johnson and Izaha Jones each added a touchdown run to close the first half for a 31-12 lead.
“We’ve got a number of guys that have played a bunch of football, because they’ve been starting since they were freshmen and sophomores,” Sitton said. “We’re reaping the rewards of everything they’ve done in the past.”
Normangee’s experienced playmakers carried a wave of momentum into the second half. They scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and kept the Lions scoreless for the remainder of the game. A scoreless fourth quarter sealed the deal for the Panthers, who more than doubled the score of their opponent for the third straight week, and it was Douga’s night to shine as he was crowned Normangee’s Homecoming King alongside Harlee Hutchinson.
“Garrette is the kind of example we want to see in a Normangee Panther,” Sitton said. “He does things right here, and he does things right in our community. He’s a big key to our success.”
Normangee will hit the road to face New Waverly at 7:30 p.m. next Friday as the Panthers look to add another win to their undefeated start to the season.
“Our schedule has been extremely tough for a reason,” Sitton said. “The teams we have in our district are perennial powers.”
Lovelady will play at Tenaha at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!