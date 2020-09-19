Hardy's 13-yard TD pass to Douga gets Normangee going in Homecoming win over Lorena

“We’ve got a number of guys that have played a bunch of football, because they’ve been starting since they were freshmen and sophomores,” Sitton said. “We’re reaping the rewards of everything they’ve done in the past.”

Normangee’s experienced playmakers carried a wave of momentum into the second half. They scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and kept the Lions scoreless for the remainder of the game. A scoreless fourth quarter sealed the deal for the Panthers, who more than doubled the score of their opponent for the third straight week, and it was Douga’s night to shine as he was crowned Normangee’s Homecoming King alongside Harlee Hutchinson.

“Garrette is the kind of example we want to see in a Normangee Panther,” Sitton said. “He does things right here, and he does things right in our community. He’s a big key to our success.”

Normangee will hit the road to face New Waverly at 7:30 p.m. next Friday as the Panthers look to add another win to their undefeated start to the season.

“Our schedule has been extremely tough for a reason,” Sitton said. “The teams we have in our district are perennial powers.”

Lovelady will play at Tenaha at 7 p.m. next Friday.