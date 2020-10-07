Hard work paying off for Rudder senior wide receiver Marcus Diles

Football has been a part of Diles’ life since he was 6 years old when he began playing Pop Warner, but it took until his senior year for him to flourish. As a kid, he played quarterback but switched to receiver in middle school at Sam Rayburn. He earned a spot on varsity as a sophomore at Rudder but didn’t become a full-time starter until this fall.

“Last year as a junior, he was kind of just learning the stuff,” Coach Ezar said. “He wasn’t quite a leader yet and he wasn’t the guy he became. In the offseason, he started coming early and lifting weights and really bought in to what we’re selling. He’s been a great leader. I think he made straight As for the first time ever.”

Diles’ hard work on and off the field earned him the honor of being one of Rudder’s team captains this season. He said his approach is to lead by example and added he hopes he can play well enough this season to earn a college scholarship.

“This year I feel like I’m making more of an impact,” Diles said. “I’m a leader. I have to keep my players in check and let them know when they’re doing wrong. I always bring hard work to the table.”