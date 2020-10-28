Handful of Brazos Valley football teams playing for district titles this week

Football teams in Class 4A down to A are on the home stretch of the regular season with just two weeks remaining, and there are still district championships to be won and playoff spots to be secured.
Three 2A games in the Brazos Valley will decide district championships this week. Among them, Centerville, Normangee, Hearne and Snook look to capture district crowns and top seeds in the playoffs.
Here’s a look at the area schools’ playoff prospects and some of the biggest games in the Brazos Valley this week:
10-4A-II
• Madisonville: The Mustangs (3-5, 1-2) need two wins to secure a playoff spot, but it won’t be easy. Madisonville travels to No. 1 Carthage (6-0, 3-0) this week and closes with No. 4 Jasper (6-1, 2-1) next week.
13-4A-II
• Navasota: A win this week over last-place Gonzales will secure a playoff spot for the Rattlers (4-3, 2-1) and set up a big regular-season finale at home against district leader Giddings (6-2, 3-0).
11-3A-I
• Rockdale: The Tigers (5-3, 3-1) are in a three-way tie for first place with Troy (5-3, 3-1) and Lorena (5-2, 3-1) and close the season against both teams, respectively.
• Cameron: The Yoemen are 2-3 with a trio of losses to the first-place district leaders. Cameron closes the regular season against McGregor (4-4, 2-2) and needs to beat the Bulldogs to secure a playoff spot.
• Caldwell: The Hornets (2-6, 0-4) are still searching for their first win in district play and have been eliminated from playoff contention.
12-3A-II
• Anderson-Shiro: The Owls (5-4, 3-2) have secured a playoff spot but are fighting for seeding. A win over New Waverly in their regular-season finale will give the Owls the No. 3 seed — a loss will drop them to No. 4.
13-3A-II
• Franklin: The Lions (6-2, 5-0) secured the district’s top seed with a win over Buffalo last week. Franklin can claim the outright championship and finish district play unbeaten with a win over Clifton this Friday.
• Lexington: The Eagles (5-2, 2-2) are still trying to clinch a playoff bid. They have a big road game against Buffalo (7-1, 3-1) this Friday before closing the regular season against Clifton (3-5, 2-2).
11-2A-I
• Normangee at Centerville: The Leon County rivals will square off for a shot at the district’s top seed this Friday at Tiger Stadium. Normangee (8-0, 4-0) is unbeaten and can secure its first outright district title since 2015 with a win. Centerville (7-2, 3-1) has won three straight after losing its district-opener to Leon 44-14. The Tigers remain in contention for their third consecutive district title and would be in the driver’s seat to claim it with a win over the Panthers.
• Leon: The Cougars (5-3, 2-2) suffered a tough loss to Groveton last week. Leon concludes its regular-season slate this week on the road against Grapeland (6-3, 2-2). A win will put the Cougars in the playoffs for the third straight season.
12-2A-I
• Thorndale at Hearne: The Eagles (6-0, 4-0) are unbeaten this season and have won their last three games by a margin of 122-7, holding Rosebud-Lott and Thrall scoreless. Now comes a big test Friday against Thorndale (6-2, 4-1), which is the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale. A win Friday would give Hearne the district’s top playoff seed.
10-2A-II
• Bremond: The Tigers secured their 11th straight playoff spot and stayed unbeaten in district play with a 48-20 win over Chilton on Monday. Now comes the big test Saturday at No. 1 Mart, which hasn’t allowed a point in district play. A win will give Bremond the district lead.
13-2A-II
• Granger at Snook: Snook can make history Friday night by beating Granger for the program’s first district title. Snook started the month with a 36-0 loss at Burton, but the Bluejays (4-4, 4-1) bounced back with back-to-back wins over Somerville and Bartlett.
• Iola: The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-2) wrapped up district play last Friday with a 51-13 win over Milano, which secured them a playoff spot.
• Burton: The Panthers (2-6, 2-2) are playing every five days to make up two games postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19. Burton beat Milano 56-6 on Wednesday.
•Somerville: Somerville (1-5, 1-3) beat Bartlett 34-12 on Wednesday and close with Milano and Burton.
