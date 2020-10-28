Handful of Brazos Valley football teams playing for district titles this week

• Cameron: The Yoemen are 2-3 with a trio of losses to the first-place district leaders. Cameron closes the regular season against McGregor (4-4, 2-2) and needs to beat the Bulldogs to secure a playoff spot.

• Caldwell: The Hornets (2-6, 0-4) are still searching for their first win in district play and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

12-3A-II

• Anderson-Shiro: The Owls (5-4, 3-2) have secured a playoff spot but are fighting for seeding. A win over New Waverly in their regular-season finale will give the Owls the No. 3 seed — a loss will drop them to No. 4.

13-3A-II

• Franklin: The Lions (6-2, 5-0) secured the district’s top seed with a win over Buffalo last week. Franklin can claim the outright championship and finish district play unbeaten with a win over Clifton this Friday.

• Lexington: The Eagles (5-2, 2-2) are still trying to clinch a playoff bid. They have a big road game against Buffalo (7-1, 3-1) this Friday before closing the regular season against Clifton (3-5, 2-2).

11-2A-I