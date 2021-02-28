Haley Lee’s three-run home run lifts Texas A&M softball team to Tulsa series sweep

Haley Lee’s three-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Texas A&M softball team a 3-0 victory over Tulsa on Sunday at Davis Diamond.
Lee’s fifth home run of the season gave A&M (6-2) a five-game winning streak and a weekend sweep of the Hurricanes (0-3). The right-handed power hitter went opposite field to break up the pitchers’ duel.
“That at-bat, was a base hit type of mindset since we had runners on first and second,” Lee said. “I wasn’t looking to produce anything large, more so to move the runner and get on base type of hit. I guess from what you can see, it went further than expected and I am not complaining.”
Tulsa’s Sara Llamas-Howell, who allowed only four hits, walked pinch-hitter Morgan Smith on four pitches to start the inning. Llamas-Howell struck out Makinzy Herzog, but walked Ashlynn Walls on four pitches. Lee hit a 2-1 pitch.
Herzog (3-1) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit softball. Senior left-hander Kesley Broadus allowed only three hits in 5 2/3 innings, but walked six as Tulsa stranded 12 runners.
“[That] means our pitchers and defense did what we needed to do to get out of the innings,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “The fact that they didn’t score in all those opportunities says a lot about Broadus. She will get herself in some jams, but she’ll get herself right out.”
Tulsa was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position while A&M was 1 of 3.
Lee had two hits with Walls and Shaylee Ackerman having the others with Ackerman extending her hitting streak to seven games.
“Games like that sometimes just come down to taking advantage of that one opportunity you have, and we had a timely hit, and they didn’t,” Evans said. “They had plenty of opportunities and couldn’t get a timely hit, and we did with [Lee] being there.”
A&M will be at Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.