Haley Lee’s three-run home run lifts Texas A&M softball team to Tulsa series sweep

Haley Lee’s three-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Texas A&M softball team a 3-0 victory over Tulsa on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

Lee’s fifth home run of the season gave A&M (6-2) a five-game winning streak and a weekend sweep of the Hurricanes (0-3). The right-handed power hitter went opposite field to break up the pitchers’ duel.

“That at-bat, was a base hit type of mindset since we had runners on first and second,” Lee said. “I wasn’t looking to produce anything large, more so to move the runner and get on base type of hit. I guess from what you can see, it went further than expected and I am not complaining.”

Tulsa’s Sara Llamas-Howell, who allowed only four hits, walked pinch-hitter Morgan Smith on four pitches to start the inning. Llamas-Howell struck out Makinzy Herzog, but walked Ashlynn Walls on four pitches. Lee hit a 2-1 pitch.

Herzog (3-1) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit softball. Senior left-hander Kesley Broadus allowed only three hits in 5 2/3 innings, but walked six as Tulsa stranded 12 runners.