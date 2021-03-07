Haley Lee’s homers lift Texas A&M softball team to run-rule victory over Lamar

Haley Lee’s rhythm put much-needed life into Texas A&M’s sputtering offense.
Lee playfully was high stepping to the song Cotton Eye Joe before her first at-bat Sunday against Lamar at Davis Diamond. A pitch later she was dancing around the bases after hitting a home run that jump-started the Aggie softball team to a 13-3 victory. The Aggie offense had a fun day led by Lee who hit a trio of home runs. Her walk-off grand slam in the fifth inning gave A&M a run-rule victory, ending the Reveille Classic.
Lee’s last homer was A&M’s 10th hit, the sixth for extra bases. The Aggies (11-3) added seven walks, scoring in every inning after scoring in only four of the previous 19 innings.
“We challenged our team last night after our games just to have more energy in the way we play the game, in our at-bats, in our dugout and taking charge of games,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
A&M’s first two batters went quietly against Lamar (2-18), but not Lee who started the hit parade.
“That kid’s just a game-changer,” Evans said. “She goes up there in one swing and hits a line-drive shot over the left-field wall. And there ya’ go. There’s our run, there we go. She was such a catalyst today with so many quality at-bats. What she did today was pretty special.”
Lee’s trio of homers, which included a solo shot to left field to open the third inning, gave her nine for the season. She hit five last year, after only two her freshman season.
Lee did have an unproductive swing in the fourth, grounding out with two runners in scoring position.
“I was very anxious, and trying to do too much with my swing, rather than sticking to my game plan, sticking to what I already know, finding that pitch I know I can barrel up,” Lee said.
That looked like her last swing of the day because sophomore Shaylee Ackerman followed with a two-run double and senior Dani Elder added a two-run homer for a 9-0 lead. But Lamar, which had been outscored 33-1 in the tournament, momentarily averted being run-ruled with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth by junior Kaylee Ancelot.
Lee and A&M’s hitters took advantage of the extra swings with the power hitter showing great patience. Lee took a 3-0 pitch right down the middle, and then crushed the next pitch over the center-field fence.
“We talked about a game plan,” Lee said. “My first two home runs were both inside pitches so we came to the conclusion that they were probably not going to throw that pitch again. We really bought into the outside part of the plate for that last at-bat and just sticking full outside.”
Lee’s last swing gave her a career-best six runs batted. Lee wasn’t the only Aggie to benefit from Lamar lengthening the game. Freshman shortstop Mariana Torres in her first collegiate start, opened the inning with her first hit and junior Taudrea Sinnie, after twice failing to bunt, got her first hit of the season.
The unhappy Aggie about the extra at-bats was starting pitcher Kayla Poynter who hit a batter and walked a batter before allowing her first homer of the season. The senior right-hander (3-0) allowed five hits and walked three against a lineup that had only one player batting higher than .222. Ancelot was 0 for 15 when she hit the two-out shot.
•
NOTES — Country music was the theme for A&M’s walk-up songs Sunday. The Sugar Daddies, the infamous A&M students who root for the team, seemed to enjoy Cotton Eye Joe more than Lee. It was Lee’s second three-homer game of the season. She hit a trio in the season opener against Central Arkansas, driving in five runs. Her walk-up song for that was Magic Stick by Lil’ Kim. … Elder, who typically bats in the bottom third of the lineup, hit fifth and was 2 for 2 with a walk. Her fourth homer of the season doubled the number she had each of the last two seasons. .. Herzog, who moved down in the batting order Saturday, was back at the top Sunday and had her third two-hit game of the season, highlighted by a two-run double in the second. … Tennessee (17-1) defeated Campbell 14-0 in Sunday’s other game to finish 5-0 at the tournament. The 25th-ranked Lady Vols outscored the opposition 46-3 with the 3-2 victory over A&M the only game they didn’t win via the run-rule. … A&M will play Texas Southern at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Diamond in a doubleheader.