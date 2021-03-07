Haley Lee’s homers lift Texas A&M softball team to run-rule victory over Lamar

NOTES — Country music was the theme for A&M’s walk-up songs Sunday. The Sugar Daddies, the infamous A&M students who root for the team, seemed to enjoy Cotton Eye Joe more than Lee. It was Lee’s second three-homer game of the season. She hit a trio in the season opener against Central Arkansas, driving in five runs. Her walk-up song for that was Magic Stick by Lil’ Kim. … Elder, who typically bats in the bottom third of the lineup, hit fifth and was 2 for 2 with a walk. Her fourth homer of the season doubled the number she had each of the last two seasons. .. Herzog, who moved down in the batting order Saturday, was back at the top Sunday and had her third two-hit game of the season, highlighted by a two-run double in the second. … Tennessee (17-1) defeated Campbell 14-0 in Sunday’s other game to finish 5-0 at the tournament. The 25th-ranked Lady Vols outscored the opposition 46-3 with the 3-2 victory over A&M the only game they didn’t win via the run-rule. … A&M will play Texas Southern at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Diamond in a doubleheader.