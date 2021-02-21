Haley Lee hits four homers over Texas A&M softball team's first two games

Texas A&M’s Haley Lee is making up for lost time in a big way.
Lee hit four home runs Saturday at Davis Diamond in the Aggie softball team’s first action in 346 days. Lee capped her day with a two-run blast to right field in the bottom of the seventh against Colorado State, which held on for a 7-6 victory. That denied the Aggies a sweep after Lee hit three home runs in the season-opening 9-0 victory over Central Arkansas.
Lee, who hit five home runs in A&M’s 26-game season last year that was cut short by COVID-19, hit homers to all fields in helping the Aggies run-rule Central Arkansas in five innings.
“Holy cow, Haley Lee was just on fire,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “That doesn’t happen very often.”
Lee lined a two-run homer into the screen over the left-field fence to start the scoring against Central Arkansas in the first inning. She took a change-up to right field in the third inning for a solo shot. She added a two-run shot to center field in the fifth, but her most impressive homer might have been the two-run blast against Colorado State. Relief pitcher Taylor Gilmore had allowed only one hit in four innings, but Lee hit a no-doubter that gave A&M a chance for a sweep.
“I’ve been so excited to see how she’s matured as a hitter,” Evans said. “What she did today speaks volumes to how hard she’s worked at becoming a hitter.”
Lee couldn’t wait to get to the park Saturday.
“I’m going to be honest, it was really exciting,” Lee said. “I woke up at 5:30 this morning, because it was just like Christmas day when you were 8 or 9, that you were so excited that it was finally here. The excitement and nerves where here, trust me.”
A&M junior right-hander Makinzy Herzog pitched a four-hitter in the opener, striking out seven with no walks. She also hit a solo home run.
A&M freshman Grace Uribe almost matched Herzog. Uribe also struck out seven with no walks in the nightcap, but her 5 1/3 innings came in relief. Boise State transfer Kelsey Broadus got rocked by Colorado State for six runs on six hits in the second inning. The left-hander, who had plenty of success in three seasons against the Rams in the Mountain West Conference, gave up three extra-base hits.
“She was missing on the plate a lot, and I think it just got away from her,” Evans said. “Colorado State did a great job of preparing for Broadus. I thought they really hit the ball hard.”
Broadus’ defense didn’t help. Tara Shadowen led off the second inning with a double after catcher Kelly Martinez failed to catch a foul popup, which led to four of the six runs being unearned. Freshman Ashley York from Kingwood knocked in Shadowen with a triple. Brooke Polenz tied the game at 2 with an RBI single. Ashley Michelena gave the Rams a 3-2 lead with an RBI double, and Jordan Acosta followed with an RBI single. Broadus left after walking Danielle Serna, and Corina Gamboa greeted Uribe with a two-run single for a 6-2 lead. Next time up Gamboa hit a solo home run.
“Our kids came back though, and we fought hard,” Evans said. “I thought Grace Uribe came in and was terrific in the circle. She went out there and really competed and did some good things. In game one, Herzog was firing on all cylinders.”
Lee, who was 5 for 7 with eight runs batted in, helped A&M take a 2-0 lead in the nightcap without a hit. She reached when Colorado State third baseman Gamboa threw her grounder away, allowing Kelbi Fortenberry to score. Fortenberry reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Lee, who played catcher and first base Saturday, scored on a short fly to center field by Morgan Smith.
“That was very exciting,” Lee said. “I have been working on base running in general, knowing that it might not be my strong suit.”
Next time Lee grounded a double into the left-field corner in the third, scoring Fortenberry who had tripled. Smith plated Lee to cut Colorado State’s lead to 6-4.
NOTES — All four teams in the A&M Invitational went 1-1 on the first day of the three-day tournament. ... A&M will play Colorado State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday followed by Texas Tech. Central Arkansas (1-4) and Colorado State (0-2) will play at 10 a.m. and Tech and Central Arkansas will play at 5:30 p.m. ... A&M’s last player to hit three homers in a game was Tori Vidales against Tennessee in 2017.