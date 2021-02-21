Haley Lee hits four homers over Texas A&M softball team's first two games

Lee couldn’t wait to get to the park Saturday.

“I’m going to be honest, it was really exciting,” Lee said. “I woke up at 5:30 this morning, because it was just like Christmas day when you were 8 or 9, that you were so excited that it was finally here. The excitement and nerves where here, trust me.”

A&M junior right-hander Makinzy Herzog pitched a four-hitter in the opener, striking out seven with no walks. She also hit a solo home run.

A&M freshman Grace Uribe almost matched Herzog. Uribe also struck out seven with no walks in the nightcap, but her 5 1/3 innings came in relief. Boise State transfer Kelsey Broadus got rocked by Colorado State for six runs on six hits in the second inning. The left-hander, who had plenty of success in three seasons against the Rams in the Mountain West Conference, gave up three extra-base hits.

“She was missing on the plate a lot, and I think it just got away from her,” Evans said. “Colorado State did a great job of preparing for Broadus. I thought they really hit the ball hard.”