Hailey Atwood leads Blinn women basketball team to 90-29 victory

BRENHAM — Hailey Atwood scored 18 points to lead the Blinn women’s basketball team in a dominating 90-29 win over North American University on Monday night. The Buccaneers (4-1) had four double-digit scorers, including Atwood, Rebekah Malik and Ah’Jaya Johnson with 12 points each and Jessica Soders added 10.

Blinn came out to a 71-26 lead in the third quarter by outscoring NAU 32-11 after going into halftime up 39-15. Blinn will open conference play by hosting No. 9 Tyler Junior College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.