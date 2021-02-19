 Skip to main content
H.S. girls basketball playoff tripleheader involving Consol, CS and Rudder on hold after pipes break at Brenham
H.S. girls basketball playoff tripleheader involving Consol, CS and Rudder on hold after pipes break at Brenham

RUDDER

The Class 5A girls basketball tripleheader involving A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder scheduled for Brenham High on Saturday is on hold after Brenham had water pipes break.

The coaches are working to reschedule the games.

College Station was scheduled to play Pflugerville Connally at 2 p.m. followed by Consol playing Pflugerville Weiss at 4 p.m.; and Rudder playing Pflugerville Hendrickson at 6 p.m.

The tripleheader was originally scheduled for Hearne on Thursday, but Hearne also had pipes break and flood the gym.

The UIL announced Friday that the girls state championship games have been pushed back to March 10-11 at the Alamodome. The UIL also has changed the playoff round certification deadlines to allow all playoff games to be played. Teams  which have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.

