Groveton 22, Leon 14

JEWETT — Leon’s fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 22-14 loss to Groveton on Friday in District 11-2A Division I play.

Trailing 22-6 entering the fourth quarter, Leon got within one score on Jacob Robinson’s touchdown pass to Luis Guillen. But Groveton (3-6, 1-3) held from there to seal its first district victory of the season.

Robinson completed 17 of 45 passes for 185 yards with two interceptions. Nicholas Leggett led Leon (5-3, 2-2) in rushing with 65 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Tyson Cornett caught 10 passes for 127 yards.

Robinson led the Cougar defense with 15 tackles, including one for a loss. Cornett and Guillen each had 12 tackles, while Cornett had two for a loss.

Leon will play at Grapeland next week, while Groveton will host Alto.