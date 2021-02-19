Grounds crew works hard to get Blue Bell Park, Davis Diamond ready for Aggies' season openers

Uncovering the infield of Blue Bell Park took a full day of work Wednesday, the first day a full crew could gather on the field. Some plastic plowing tools could be used to push snow to the sides of the tarp that covered the infield, but crew members did most of the scooping by hand as not to damage the tarp.

Because of their work, the Aggie baseball team was able to hold practice on the infield area Thursday for the first time in almost a week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crew moved to the outfield Thursday. On Friday it focused on the warning tracks and any other areas that collected pushed snow over the previous two days.

A&M practiced on the full field Friday, the original date of its season opener against Xavier. The Aggies postponed that game for a day and will start 2021 with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday. The three-game series finale remains at noon Sunday.

The Aggie softball team will host the delayed A&M Invitational beginning Saturday against Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. followed by a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Colorado State at Davis Diamond.

In total, 17 people comprised the crew on both fields through the three-day period, including student workers. The numbers grew throughout the week as people regained power in homes and travel became easier around College Station.