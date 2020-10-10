Granger 43, Milano 13

GRANGER — Milano’s Josh Millar and Nick Grimes each had 1-yard touchdown runs, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles as the Granger Lions powered their way to a 43-14 victory in District 13-2A Division II play Friday.

Millar rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries. Ethan Knight had 37 yards on seven carries and Grimes added 35 on 10. Knight also threw for 100 yards.

The league-leading Lions (5-1, 3-0) were led by quarterback Thomas Rhoades, who had an 84-yard touchdown run and threw for 188 yards by completing 12 of 15 passes. Johnny Ryder had seven receptions for 134 yards with touchdown grabs of 14, 32 and 53 yards. Granger also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown and had a 14-0 lead before the Eagles (2-4, 1-2) scored, but Granger answered with four straight touchdowns.