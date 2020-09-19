 Skip to main content
Granger 20, Somerville 17
Granger 20, Somerville 17

GRANGER — The hard-luck Somerville Yeguas opened District 13-2A Division II play with a 20-17 loss to Granger on Friday night. Somerville (1-3) was coming off a 30-29 loss to Leon.

