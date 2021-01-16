Gittens, Mu lead Texas A&M's record-setting performance in first track meet of season

“With Tyra, she is such a talent and such a personality,” Henry said. “She is a little bit of an anomaly that way. She can keep up a level of excitement for herself, and she is able to bounce back from something poor, and that’s hard to do.”

Gittens, the women’s top scorer at last year’s SEC indoor meet, also won the women’s high jump at 6-0 ¾ — an inch off the meet record. Henry said she was disappointed in that mark after clearing better than 6-2 in the team’s intrasquad meet. SFA’s Nissi Kabongo also cleared 6-0 ¾ but had more misses, while Aggie sophomore Lamara Distin took third at 5-7.

Mu ran away from the field in the women’s 800 in 2 minutes, 1.07 seconds to break Oklahoma State’s Kaela Edwards meet mark by 1.53 seconds. In her first competitive race as an Aggie, Mu came within .38 of setting the school record held by NCAA outdoor champion Jasmine Fray.

“She wants to be the best ever,” Henry said. “[The school record] — that is great. She wants to break that thing, but she wants to be the best ever that stepped on the track. Watching her, you can see this kid has things not many can do.”

A&M freshman Dominique Mustin finished second to Mu in 2:09.65.