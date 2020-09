Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

GIDDINGS — The Giddings Buffaloes rolled to a 50-14 nondisrict victory over the Caldwell Hornets on Friday night. District 13-4A Division II Giddings (3-1) extended its winning streak to five in the series. District 11-3A Division I Caldwell (2-2) lost its second straight.