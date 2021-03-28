Georgia’s late rally lifts Bulldogs over Texas A&M baseball team 6-4 in series finale

Three of the four runs in the frame were charged to Ornelas, bringing his season total to eight. Magers was charged with the loss, and added a run to his line on a bases-loaded wild pitch. Ultimately, left-hander Will Johnston recorded the final out of the inning against lefty Chaney Rogers.

“Really, the stingier pitching staff on a day like today is going to be the one that wins,” Childress said.

Strong defensive play earlier in the game had made a case to overcome Aggie pitching errors. Second baseman Ty Coleman flashed the leather early on a diving play on a grounder deep on the infield and a strike to first for the out. In the fifth, third baseman Bryce Blaum dove to his left to snag a grounder and fired to second to force out the Bulldog’s lead runner.

In the sixth, shortstop Kalae Harrison backhanded a grounder deep in the hole, but couldn’t make the throw across for the out, but the play forced Georgia’s Kameron Guidry to stay at third. In the next at-bat, Blaum dove onto the third-base line on a hard-hit grounder and fired to home for the tag play on Guidry.