Georgia’s late rally lifts Bulldogs over Texas A&M baseball team 6-4 in series finale

Strong defense by the Texas A&M baseball team looked like it would lead the Aggies to a series sweep of Georgia on Sunday. But a seventh-inning pitching meltdown ultimately pushed Georgia to a 6-4 win at Blue Bell Park, which marked the Bulldog’s first win in College Station in 10 games.
“The ball just kind of fell their way today,” Aggie catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “What you can do as a baseball team to prevent that is just not walk guys, but sometimes those hits go their way and sometimes those hits go our way. Unfortunately, they went their way that inning.”
Four Aggie relievers were needed in the four-run frame that began with a walk of Fernando Gonzalez. Georgia’s following four singles led to three runs and gave the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead.
Left-handed reliever Mason Ornelas entered the frame after holding the Bulldogs (16-7, 2-4) scoreless in the previous two innings and allowing three hits. A walk and two singles to start the seventh led to A&M head coach Rob Childress calling on freshman left-handed specialist Kobe Andrade to retire fellow lefty Corey Collins by way of strikeout. Right-hander Alex Magers (1-1) took over following the one-batter appearance and worked a first-batter strikeout, but struggled with his control moving forward. Magers appeared in Saturday’s game, throwing 37 pitches in a career-high 2 2/3 innings.
Three of the four runs in the frame were charged to Ornelas, bringing his season total to eight. Magers was charged with the loss, and added a run to his line on a bases-loaded wild pitch. Ultimately, left-hander Will Johnston recorded the final out of the inning against lefty Chaney Rogers.
“Really, the stingier pitching staff on a day like today is going to be the one that wins,” Childress said.
Strong defensive play earlier in the game had made a case to overcome Aggie pitching errors. Second baseman Ty Coleman flashed the leather early on a diving play on a grounder deep on the infield and a strike to first for the out. In the fifth, third baseman Bryce Blaum dove to his left to snag a grounder and fired to second to force out the Bulldog’s lead runner.
In the sixth, shortstop Kalae Harrison backhanded a grounder deep in the hole, but couldn’t make the throw across for the out, but the play forced Georgia’s Kameron Guidry to stay at third. In the next at-bat, Blaum dove onto the third-base line on a hard-hit grounder and fired to home for the tag play on Guidry.
“It was the main reason we won the series this weekend,” Childress said. “Kalae played great defense all weekend long and, certainly, Bryce’s play today with first and third and no outs, we were able to get off the field without a score. That was gigantic.”
The Aggies (17-9, 2-4) opened the scoring in the third on an RBI single by Harrison, sending Hoehner to the plate. Georgia tied it up in the fourth on an RBI single by Rogers into left.
Georgia’s Jaden Woods (1-0) earned his first win of the season in a strong four innings, allowing one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out three.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Will Frizzell and Austin Bost gave A&M a 3-1 lead. With the single, Bost extended his team-leading hit and on base streaks to 12 and 13 games, respectively.
A&M added a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Alejo, scoring Ty Coleman, who reached on a double. Coleman posted a 5-for-12 weekend at the plate with four RBIs and two home runs.
After the seventh-inning struggles, Georgia added an insurance run in the eighth on a solo home run by Josh McAllister in front of the scoreboard in left center. The Bulldog leadoff hitter went 5-for-12 on the weekend with six RBIs and two home runs.
Junior Chris Weber made his first weekend start of the season, filling the vacancy made by a positive COVID-19 test from Saturday starter Bryce Miller. Weber lasted 4 1/3 innings with five hits and a run. He had no walks and struck out four, leaning heavily on a curveball in the upper 70s. Weber’s last SEC start was against the Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC tournament.
“It was a huge blow to the team finding out that we’re not going to have Bryce for the weekend, because he’s a guy we can expect to take us deep in a game and keep it close,” Weber said. “I just wanted to do my best to help fill that role and get us off to a good start today.”
The Aggies first series win of the season comes just before the anticipated midweek matchup with Texas on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park. Hoehner said it was good for the team to see it can win in any situation.
“Coming off last weekend and last Tuesday, we just needed to figure out what our identity is and I think we got a good sense of what that is going to be moving forward this season,” Hoehner said.
•
NOTES — Harrison went 3-for-9 on the weekend with two doubles, three runs and two walks…The Aggies used 12 pitchers, but the entire bullpen should be available Tuesday, Childress said… The Aggies finished with a 34-to-11 strikeout to walk ratio on the mound… Freshman right hander Nathan Dettmer (2-1, 1.37 ERA) will get the start for A&M against Texas on Tuesday.