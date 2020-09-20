Georgia preview: Bulldogs tackle offense with new coordinator, quarterback

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart has built a championship defense in four years at Georgia. Now he’s trying to do the same on offense, adding a new coordinator and quarterback.
Georgia’s offense was decent last season, averaging 435.3 yards per game to rank 32nd nationally. But the defense has led the program over the last three seasons, allowing only 295 yards and 16.1 points per game over that stretch while helping Georgia reach the College Football Playoff twice. Georgia’s defense last year allowed a paltry 12.6 points per game to lead the country and 275.7 yards per game to rank third. Yet the Bulldogs didn’t make the CFP.
The culprit was the offense. Georgia scored more than 27 points only once in its last nine games. It was held under 340 yards six times, and the Bulldogs converted 41.2% of their third downs to rank 51st. Those aren’t the numbers you expect from a unit that had six players drafted into the NFL, including a pair of linemen in the first round. So Smart brought in veteran offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
“He has a history of establishing explosive offenses at each and every stop in his impressive career in both the National Football League and at major college football programs,” Smart said.
Monken, the former Southern Miss head coach, was an NFL offensive coordinator with Tampa Bay and Cleveland. He called plays for Oklahoma State in 2011 and 2012 when the Cowboys ranked third and fourth nationally in total offense, averaging more than 545 yards per game each season.
Monken will be working with quarterback J.T. Daniels, a graduate transfer from Southern Cal, or D’wan Mathis, a redshirt freshman, after expected starter Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, opted out of the season.
Georgia’s leading receiver returns in George Pickens (49 receptions, 727 yards, eight touchdowns). He had 12 catches for 175 yards in the 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.
What could be Smart’s best defense will give the new offense time to gel. The Bulldogs lost Tae Crowder, the team’s second-leading tackler, and All-SEC safety J.R. Reed.
But Georgia returns eight of its top 10 tacklers from last season including safety Richard LeCounte, who had 61 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.
