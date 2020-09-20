Georgia preview: Bulldogs tackle offense with new coordinator, quarterback

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart has built a championship defense in four years at Georgia. Now he’s trying to do the same on offense, adding a new coordinator and quarterback.

Georgia’s offense was decent last season, averaging 435.3 yards per game to rank 32nd nationally. But the defense has led the program over the last three seasons, allowing only 295 yards and 16.1 points per game over that stretch while helping Georgia reach the College Football Playoff twice. Georgia’s defense last year allowed a paltry 12.6 points per game to lead the country and 275.7 yards per game to rank third. Yet the Bulldogs didn’t make the CFP.

The culprit was the offense. Georgia scored more than 27 points only once in its last nine games. It was held under 340 yards six times, and the Bulldogs converted 41.2% of their third downs to rank 51st. Those aren’t the numbers you expect from a unit that had six players drafted into the NFL, including a pair of linemen in the first round. So Smart brought in veteran offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“He has a history of establishing explosive offenses at each and every stop in his impressive career in both the National Football League and at major college football programs,” Smart said.