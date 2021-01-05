Full line changes helping Texas A&M men's basketball team work out kinks

The Aggies still turned the ball over 19 times, but Williams said the cohesiveness and fight of the two teams were greater than in either of A&M’s last two games against Power Five conference opponents — TCU and a 77-54 loss at LSU to open Southeastern Conference play.

“We had a game plan,” Gordon said. “We stuck to the game plan and the game plan worked and I loved it. Everyone else locked in and it worked.

“We weren’t really working on Auburn. We practiced this whole week working on ourselves and I think it played out right. We did very good. We were consistent and we did our job. Everyone did their job right and that was big.”

It’s momentum the Aggies need heading into their next SEC game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at South Carolina (2-2, 0-0). Momentum has not been a word used to describe the Gamecock’s season, which has allowed them to play only four games due to postponements or cancellations. But the Aggies have not beaten the Gamecocks in the last four meetings and have not won in Columbia, South Carolina, since Feb. 21, 2015.

Will A&M continue using the hockey-style line changes Wednesday? Williams said he isn’t sure, but he said he was happy with the result of Saturday’s experiment.