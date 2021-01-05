Full line changes helping Texas A&M men's basketball team work out kinks

Multiple issues popped up for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team during nonconference play, most of them spawning from turnovers. When the Aggies conceded a lackluster 73-55 loss to TCU that included a season-high 20 turnovers in early December, head coach Buzz Williams likened it to a needle puncturing the expanding bubble.
“It’s many little things added up, but in basketball when five guys are not doing what five guys were supposed to do — maybe sometimes it’s three that are doing it, sometimes it’s four that are doing it — but if you don’t have all five on the same page there, there’s going to be a breakdown at some point,” Williams said after the game in Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena.
So in preparation for the Aggies’ 68-66 win over Auburn on Saturday, Williams instituted a practice format he has relied on in the past. Two squads of five players formed “Maroon” and “White” teams that went through shootarounds and film studies as two separate but cohesive units. The philosophy is simple: If synchronization is a problem, don’t change just one part of the chemistry — change the entire team.
“Let’s just see, since each individual doesn’t mind and we’re giving away possessions ... let’s try it as a team,” Williams said Monday on his radio show. “Now when the team doesn’t do it, that team’s out and we’re putting another team in.”
The starting team for the Aggies (6-2, 1-1) against Auburn featured point guard Andre Gordon, guard Quenton Jackson, freshman guard Jaxson Robinson, forward Emanuel Miller and center Kevin Marfo. The second team included freshman point guard Hassan Diarra alongside guards Jay Jay Chandler and freshman Hayden Hefner with Savion Flagg and Jonathan Aku working the blocks.
In Williams’ mind, the strategy was potentially a short-term fix to try to carry cohesiveness from practice into the beginning of the game. He didn’t expect that it would prove useful until the final minute of the victory.
“It’s the damnedest thing,” Williams said with a laugh after Saturday’s game. “I didn’t think it would be a 200-minute deal. I thought maybe we could get to 85 minutes and reassess who is ready. Other than maybe the last three or four possessions, I could feel the other team behind me going, ‘Coach, it’s our turn,’ not necessarily based on the media timeout but based on the power of ‘we’ relative to our team. ‘Coach, that’s not very good. We’ve got to get in there and stop this.’ If that’s what we need to do, I’m fine with it.”
With COVID-19 protocols in place, the majority of A&M’s bench sits on socially distanced chairs strategically separated on elevated risers well off the floor. When Jackson fouled Auburn’s Justin Powell, who had his foot on the 3-point line, right in front of the Aggie bench, the majority of the opposite team stood up and began the process of taking off warm-up clothing. It was seconds later before Williams turned to motion the substitutes into the game, quickly realizing they were already blazing a path to the scorer’s table.
The Aggies still turned the ball over 19 times, but Williams said the cohesiveness and fight of the two teams were greater than in either of A&M’s last two games against Power Five conference opponents — TCU and a 77-54 loss at LSU to open Southeastern Conference play.
“We had a game plan,” Gordon said. “We stuck to the game plan and the game plan worked and I loved it. Everyone else locked in and it worked.
“We weren’t really working on Auburn. We practiced this whole week working on ourselves and I think it played out right. We did very good. We were consistent and we did our job. Everyone did their job right and that was big.”
It’s momentum the Aggies need heading into their next SEC game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at South Carolina (2-2, 0-0). Momentum has not been a word used to describe the Gamecock’s season, which has allowed them to play only four games due to postponements or cancellations. But the Aggies have not beaten the Gamecocks in the last four meetings and have not won in Columbia, South Carolina, since Feb. 21, 2015.
Will A&M continue using the hockey-style line changes Wednesday? Williams said he isn’t sure, but he said he was happy with the result of Saturday’s experiment.
“You can see the difference in our game on Saturday vs. the previous seven games,” Williams said on his radio show. “Maybe, hopefully, we can gain some traction from Saturday.”