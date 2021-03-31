Freshman SS Kalae Harrison fitting in well with Aggie baseball team

Former A&M assistant coach and current Nebraska head coach Will Bolt first saw Harrison and his defensive abilities watching him play a tournament in Washington state. A&M quickly realized it was going to be in a recruiting battle with several Pac-12 Conference schools for Harrison.

All Harrison needed was to get to Aggieland. On his first official visit, Harrison committed to the Aggies on the spot.

“I just remember watching the 2016 team and they were No. 1 in the country and I just always thought I would love to play over here,” he said. “When the opportunity came, it was great to hear, and I’m so glad that it happened.”

Missing most of his senior season and any kind of summer workouts due to COVID-19 made the transition into SEC baseball a little tough at first, he said. But a wealth of veterans on the Aggie roster have been key in helping him make the quick adjustment, including first baseman Will Frizzell (the other Aggie to start every game), reliever Chandler Jozwiak, and Coleman.

“Going through this league as a freshman, it’s hard,” Coleman said. “I’ve been through it my freshman year, but taking him under my wing and guiding him through it, he’s never been down on himself. He knows his capability in the order, and he’s always going to produces for us.”