Freshman Lauren Geczik scores twice as Aggie soccer team beats Volunteers 3-1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M freshman Lauren Geczik scored the first two goals of her career, and senior Addie McCain scored her fourth goal of the season to help Texas A&M beat Tennessee 3-1 in Southeastern Conference soccer action Friday at Regal Stadium.

Geczik scored unassisted in the 26th minute and again on an assist from junior Karlina Sample in the 38th minute for a 2-0 A&M lead. It was Sample’s first assist as an Aggie. The Aggies (4-1) stretched their lead to 3-0 in the 58th minute when McCain headed in a pass from senior Taylor Ziemer.

Tennessee (2-3-1) avoided the shutout when Erin Gilroy scored in the 82nd minute on an assist from Mackenzie George.

A&M’s Jordan Burbank made two saves to earn the victory in goal.

The Aggies will play at Alabama at 7 p.m. next Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

