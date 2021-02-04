 Skip to main content
Freshman Davion Coleman scores 39 points to lead No. 14 Blinn over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILE — Freshman Davion Coleman scored a season-high 39 points to lead the 14th-ranked Blinn men’s basketball team past Jacksonville 95-61 on Wednesday. Blinn (5-0, 5-0) will continue Region XIV Conference play at home against Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.

