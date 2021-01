Texas A&M freshman Brooke Frazier enrolled early and will join the volleyball team for spring practice, A&M announced Friday.

Frazier is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist/libero from Tomball Concordia Lutheran. She made the Under Armour All-American watchlist and the GHVCA postseason private school team. She also earned TAPPS first-team all-state honors as a sophomore and junior and PrepVolleyball.com 2019 All-America honors.