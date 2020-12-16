Franklin vs. Canadian football capsule

Class 3A Division II finals

Franklin Lions vs. Canadian Wildcats

Et cetera: When Franklin lost 33-21 to Waskom in the 2015 Class 3A Division II championship game in Houston, that same day, Canadian defeated Refugio 61-20 to win the 2A-I title, which was its fourth state crown. Canadian won the 2007 3A-II title by beating Elysian Fields 40-25, the ’08 2A-I title by beating Mart 38-7 and the ’14 2A-I title by beating Mason 34-7. Goldthwaite defeated Canadian 29-24 in the 2009 2A-I title game and Newton defeated the Wildcats 21-16 in the ’18 3A-II title game. Canadian lost to Gunter 29-27 in last year’s state semifinals. Canadian has made the playoffs every year since 2002. ... Canadian’s Josh Culwell has 3,512 yards passing on 210 of 301 with 45 TDs and 9 interceptions. Hayze Hufstedler has 1,815 yards rushing on 171 carries (10.6) with 30 TDs. The Wildcats have six players with at least 150 yards rushing. Twister Kelton has 57 receptions for 1,072 yards with 13 TDs. TE Reagan Cochran has 46 receptions for 780 yards with 12 TDs. Gary Anderson has 27 receptions for 440 yards with 6 TDs and Jake Krehbiel has 20 receptions for 311 yards with 6 TDs. LB Ethan Jackson has 165 tackles, LB Cochran 126, DE Jorge Dominguez 117, DL Cooper 113 and FS Hufstedler 108. Cooper has 15 sacks and 7 QBPs. Dominguez has 10 sacks and 10 QBPs. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,479 yards rushing (10.9 avg.) with 18 TDs; Bryson Washington 1,304 yards (13.0 avg.) with 16 TDs; Malcolm Murphy 955 yards (9.0) with 9 TDs; and Bobby Washington 565 yards (10.5) with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 865 yards on 42 of 76 with 16 TDs and 3 interceptions. Murphy has 20 receptions for 394 yards with 7 TDs and Hayden Helton has 17 for 446 with 9 TDs. CB Haze Tomascik has 161 tackles, 14 of them for losses and forced 5 fumbles. LB Spiller has 115, FS Bryson Washington 111, OLB Seth Shamblin 102, FS Nick Hrnir 96 tackles and LB Brayden Youree 101. CB Murphy has 6 interceptions and 17 PBU. Ashton Ferguson has 20 tackles for loss. Franklin averages 462.5 yards per game, 393.9 of it on the ground. Franklin allows 288.4 ypg. Canadian averages 482.9 ypg and 56.9 ppg.