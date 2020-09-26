Franklin uses big first half to pave way to 49-14 victory over Lexington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKLIN -- The Franklin football team combined explosive offense with disruptive defense for the perfect combination Friday.

The Lions used seven touchdowns plus seven takeaways to forge a 49-14 victory over the Lexington Eagles in District 13-3A Division II play at Lion Stadium.

Franklin (2-2) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the wave of momentum seemed to feed into the Lions’ offense clicking for the entire first half.

“The kids came out ready to play tonight,” Franklin first-year head coach Mark Fannin said. “We preached to them all week long about coming out from the very first play, and they came out ready to play.”

The Lions dominated the line of scrimmage and made the Eagles one-dimensional on offense in the first half. Lexington (3-1) tried to get going on the ground with standout running back Jarred Kerr, but a series of turnovers kept it scoreless until just over five minutes remained in the second quarter. By then, the Eagles trailed 28-7, and the Lions added two more scores before halftime time, sending a worn-down Lexington to the locker room bearing the weight of a 35-point deficit.