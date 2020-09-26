Franklin uses big first half to pave way to 49-14 victory over Lexington

FRANKLIN -- The Franklin football team combined explosive offense with disruptive defense for the perfect combination Friday.
The Lions used seven touchdowns plus seven takeaways to forge a 49-14 victory over the Lexington Eagles in District 13-3A Division II play at Lion Stadium.
Franklin (2-2) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the wave of momentum seemed to feed into the Lions’ offense clicking for the entire first half.
“The kids came out ready to play tonight,” Franklin first-year head coach Mark Fannin said. “We preached to them all week long about coming out from the very first play, and they came out ready to play.”
The Lions dominated the line of scrimmage and made the Eagles one-dimensional on offense in the first half. Lexington (3-1) tried to get going on the ground with standout running back Jarred Kerr, but a series of turnovers kept it scoreless until just over five minutes remained in the second quarter. By then, the Eagles trailed 28-7, and the Lions added two more scores before halftime time, sending a worn-down Lexington to the locker room bearing the weight of a 35-point deficit.
“It just gave everybody on the sidelines and even in the stands momentum to let us know that we couldn’t let up,” Franklin junior running back Malcolm Murphy said of the Lions’ big first half.
Murphy and senior Seth Spiller accounted for five of the Lions’ six first-half touchdowns. Murphy added his fourth TD late in the third quarter en route to Franklin’s largest margin of victory in its last eight games, dating to October 2019.
While Franklin’s offense seemed unstoppable, it was their performance on the other side of the ball that put away the game. Lexington lost six fumbles and threw an interception, mistakes that helped Franklin hold the Eagles to just two touchdowns.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on our defense,” Fannin said. “These kids are starting to buy in to what we’ve been preaching, and it’s starting to come together.”
Fannin said he hopes his squad can carry its competitive energy on the road next week as the Lions look to extend their win streak to three.
“The confidence is really high in that locker room right now,” Fannin said. “They know they can compete with anyone in the state.”
Franklin will play at Riesel at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, while Lexington has a bye week before hosting Riesel at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 for Homecoming.
