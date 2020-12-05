Franklin turns slim halftime lead into dominating 56-33 victory over Buffalo in state quarterfinals

WACO — Franklin usually takes advantage of defenses with its punishing ground game, but on Friday night, the Lions took advantage of a 28-minute halftime.
Franklin used a 35-point second half to beat Buffalo 56-33 in the Class 3A Division II state quarterfinals at Waco ISD Stadium after weathering a stormy first half that included four turnovers and two dead ends in the red zone.
Franklin (11-2) will face Waskom (11-1) in the state semifinals next week at a time and site to be determined.
“Those kids responded, and as a coach you can’t ask for anything better,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said of the Lions’ second-half turnaround. “Once we settled in and started doing what we’ve done all year long to get to this point, I knew we were going to be OK. We had to come out and make some stops on defense.”
Franklin dominated Buffalo 69-38 during the regular season but struggled to get out of its own way over a frustrating first half Friday.
Franklin fumbled away the ball at Buffalo’s 2-yard line on its first possession. But after forcing Buffalo to punt on the ensuing drive, the Lions’ Malcolm Murphy ran back the punt 60 yards for a touchdown with 4:49 left in the first quarter.
Franklin got another break when Buffalo (12-2) fumbled on the kickoff return, but the Lions threw an interception inside the Bisons’ 20-yard line just five plays later.
The Lions later scored on Bryson Washington’s 45-yard punt return for a 14-0 lead to end the first quarter. The good luck didn’t spill into the second quarter though as Franklin lost another fumble on offense, and Buffalo turned it into points when Brett Hoffman found Kyle Harrison in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Buffalo capitalized on another Franklin fumble just moments later and capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive with Hoffman’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Rogers to tie the game at 14.
Franklin answered with Seth Spiller’s 44-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left in the first half to lead 21-14 at halftime.
While the Lions led at halftime, they knew the slim margin could’ve been much greater in their favor without the turnovers.
“That first half was really something we haven’t done all year long,” Fannin said. “Four turnovers that first half was something we definitely talked about at halftime. We were moving the ball on them and taking care of our business, but I told them ‘just take care of the ball’ and if they did that we were going to be OK.”
The Lions did what they set out to do and outscored Buffalo 35-19 in the second half, scoring on each of their possessions.
Buffalo tied the game at 21 when Hoffman connected with Rogers again for a 38-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter, but Franklin answered with a scoring barrage.
Bobby Washington scored on a quick 10-yard run. Spiller scored on runs of 13 and 41 yards. Bryson Washington got his second score of the night on a 2-yard run, and Devin Barnes closed out the game with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Buffalo found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, but by then Franklin was out of reach.
“They have that next-play mentality,” Fannin said of his running backs. “The special thing about these backs right now is they aren’t selfish. They want everybody to succeed, and when you can get that on a football team, it’s something special. Right now we got that going.”
Franklin’s defense picked up when its offense lacked Friday. The Lions sacked Hoffman four times and forced three turnovers on downs. Franklin’s special teams also forced Buffalo to go for it on every fourth down after Franklin scored twice on punt returns.
“Getting pressure on [Hoffman] ... we worked on that all week long and put some stuff in that they really haven’t seen before since the last time we played them,” Fannin said. “Just getting pressure on that guy I think was the key.”
•
NOTES — Franklin lost to Waskom 33-21 in the 3A-II state title game in 2015. “That second shot would be nice,” Fannin said of playing Waskom again. “That little revenge for not only these players but for this community would be nice to get a win against those guys.”
