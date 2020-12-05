Franklin turns slim halftime lead into dominating 56-33 victory over Buffalo in state quarterfinals

Bobby Washington scored on a quick 10-yard run. Spiller scored on runs of 13 and 41 yards. Bryson Washington got his second score of the night on a 2-yard run, and Devin Barnes closed out the game with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Buffalo found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, but by then Franklin was out of reach.

“They have that next-play mentality,” Fannin said of his running backs. “The special thing about these backs right now is they aren’t selfish. They want everybody to succeed, and when you can get that on a football team, it’s something special. Right now we got that going.”

Franklin’s defense picked up when its offense lacked Friday. The Lions sacked Hoffman four times and forced three turnovers on downs. Franklin’s special teams also forced Buffalo to go for it on every fourth down after Franklin scored twice on punt returns.

“Getting pressure on [Hoffman] ... we worked on that all week long and put some stuff in that they really haven’t seen before since the last time we played them,” Fannin said. “Just getting pressure on that guy I think was the key.”

•