Franklin trio earn first-team, all-state football honors

Franklin senior fullback Seth Spiller, junior linebacker Haze Tomascik and sophomore defensive back Bryson Washington are first-team picks on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State Football Team.

The players, who helped the Lions reach the 3A Division II state championship game, were joined by Lexington offensive tackle Kaden Schimank and all-purpose player Jarred Kerr who made the third team.

The 185-pound Spiller rushed for 1,619 yards and 24 touchdowns on 157 carries for the 12-3 Lions. Tomascik had 169 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. Washington had 120 tackles and nine pass breakups. Shimank had 35 knockdowns and graded at 95% blocking.

Fellow junior Kerr rushed for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 424 yards and four scores and passed for 75 yards and two scores for the 8-4 Eagles, who finished fourth in District 13-3A Division II behind champion Franklin, and reached the regional semifinals.

Earning honorable mention were Franklin junior offensive guard Russell Stegall (34 pancakes, 94% blocking), Lexington senior center Juan Lara (43 pancakes), Franklin senior defensive lineman Ashton Ferguson (76 tackles, 22 for losses) and Rockdale senior running back Cam’ron Valdez (1,407 yards rushing, 19 TDs).