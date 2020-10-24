Franklin rumbles past Buffalo 69-38

FRANKLIN — Franklin’s offense was so good, it also produced the defensive play of the game.

The Lions turned a showdown against the Buffalo Bison for the District 13-3A Division II lead into a runaway 69-38 victory Friday night at Lion Stadium.

Seventh-ranked Franklin (6-2, 5-0) rushed for 667 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry, and that’s with several second-stringers taking over for the last two possessions. The Lions stretched their winning streak to six, handing Buffalo (7-1, 3-1) its first loss.

Franklin had four unanswered touchdowns for a 42-20 lead early in the third quarter, leading on big runs. The Lions took a 28-20 lead on a 65-yard run by Bryson Washington, and seven plays later Seth Spiller had a 79-yard TD run for a 35-20 halftime lead. The Lions opened the second half with 42-yard touchdown run by Washington, who had 261 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Spiller added 189 yards and three scores on eight carries. Franklin had nine runs of at least 26 yards with Bobby Washington and Malcolm Murphy combining for 131 yards rushing on 19 carries.

“All those guys have pretty good vision,” Franklin first-year coach Mark Fannin said. “They see a hole and they can cut on a dime and hit it pretty well.”