Franklin rolls past Lexington 40-7 in regional playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nothing seemed to go Lexington’s way on offense all night. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs five times, including four times in Franklin territory. Lexington junior quarterback Sheldon Springer was sacked twice by Franklin’s senior Ashton Ferguson on fourth-down.

“We showed out today,” Ferguson said. “Our goal was to put them out early that way they lose confidence and I think we did that.”

On the final play of the half, Lexington’s do-it-all sophomore Jarred Kerr appeared to catch a 34-yard Hail Mary attempt, but lost control of the ball as he hit the ground, which kept the Eagles from putting a much-needed touchdown on the scoreboard.

Lexington (8-4) came up short twice inside the 10-yard line. Kerr slipped on a fourth-and-3 at the 7 in the first quarter, with the ball marked short of the first-down marker by a foot. In the third quarter, Kerr attempted a jump-pass from the 8-yard line, but it was intercepted by Murphy in the end zone.