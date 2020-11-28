Franklin rolls past Lexington 40-7 in regional playoffs

BRENHAM — Franklin and Lexington squared off for the second time this season Friday night, but the result was the same — a dominating Lions win.
Franklin’s explosive offense, backed by pivotal defensive stops, allowed the Lions to leap past Lexington 40-7 in the Class 3A Division II regional playoff at Brenham’s Cub Stadium.
Franklin (10-2) advances to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 and will face Buffalo in the 3A-II Region IV semifinal next week with the date and site to be determined. The Lions defeated the Bison 69-38 in District 13-3A-II play on Oct. 23.
“[Coach Mark Fannin] preached all week long it’s hard to beat a team twice, so we came with the mentality that they [were] the best team in the world so we didn’t get too big-headed,” said Franklin junior tailback Malcolm Murphy.
Franklin held a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime thanks to sharp scoring plays on offense and timely stops on defense.
Murphy put the Lions ahead with a 43-yard touchdown catch with 6:13 mark to go in the first quarter, which were the first points the Lexington defense had surrendered in the playoffs. The catch was acrobatic as Murphy twisted around at the last second to haul in the over-the-shoulder throw from Marcus Wade.
With 26 seconds left in the half, Murphy showed his speed, cutting up field past a host of Lexington defenders and through the middle for a 32-yard touchdown run.
Nothing seemed to go Lexington’s way on offense all night. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs five times, including four times in Franklin territory. Lexington junior quarterback Sheldon Springer was sacked twice by Franklin’s senior Ashton Ferguson on fourth-down.
“We showed out today,” Ferguson said. “Our goal was to put them out early that way they lose confidence and I think we did that.”
On the final play of the half, Lexington’s do-it-all sophomore Jarred Kerr appeared to catch a 34-yard Hail Mary attempt, but lost control of the ball as he hit the ground, which kept the Eagles from putting a much-needed touchdown on the scoreboard.
Lexington (8-4) came up short twice inside the 10-yard line. Kerr slipped on a fourth-and-3 at the 7 in the first quarter, with the ball marked short of the first-down marker by a foot. In the third quarter, Kerr attempted a jump-pass from the 8-yard line, but it was intercepted by Murphy in the end zone.
“We left a lot out there on the field,” Lexington coach Kirk Muhl said. “We just didn’t finish drives when we needed to finish things and we moved the ball up and down the field and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot. It wasn’t one thing. One time it would be pass protection, another time it would be a missed assignment or we just missed a receiver. That’s just part of football. When you get to this point, you’ve got to play well and you’ve got to hit on all cylinders and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
Lexington’s loss left them short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
“I’m going to remember [this team] as a team with seniors on it that as junior high kids, they didn’t win a game,” Muhl said. “They play four straight years to the Thanksgiving weekend. There’s a lot of kids in the state of Texas that don’t even get to touch a playoff game, much less get to the Thanksgiving weekend every year.”
For good measure, Franklin senior Bobby Washington added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. But Sheldon kept the Eagles from being shutout by scoring on a 3-yard run with 3:46 left in the game.
Now, Franklin’s focus can turn toward Buffalo as the Lions creep closer to their goal of traveling 164 miles from Franklin to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state championship game.
“I told them that teams that people remember, they play in December, so that’s what we’re doing next week,” Fannin said.
