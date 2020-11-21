Franklin rolls over Natalia into Class 3A Division II regionals

Good fortunes came for Franklin when the Lions found the ball in the hands of sophomore running back Bryson Washington. His first three carries of the game resulted in 4-, 7- and 52-yard touchdown runs, and he finished the night with a team-best 85 rushing yards on six carries.

“We were really building momentum as we got down the field, and every time I got the ball, I was just seeing green,” Washington said. “The offensive line, they’re great. I feel like we’ve got the best offensive line in the state. They work their tails off. They’re not the biggest, but they’re smart and strong and they play hard.”

Altogether, Franklin’s formidable ground game gouged the Natalia defense for 370 yards on 50 carries with 15 different ball carriers.

“I’ve got a special group of backs that have that mentality of ‘do not get tackled,’” Fannin said. “Just hard-nosed football players, and as a coach, you can’t ask for better kids.”

Franklin’s ferocious effort on defense allowed the Lions to control the game. Two first-half turnovers gave Franklin great field position, and the Lions scored touchdowns off of both Natalia miscues. Most of Natalia’s offensive output came in the fourth quarter with the Lions mainly playing reserves.