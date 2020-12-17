Franklin pushes Canadian to end but loses 35-34 in state championship game

Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said he and his staff considering going for two after Smith’s TD catch but said he would trust in Shamblin and his defense 10 out of 10 times.

“It was a wild finish,” Fannin said. “We’ve worked that [trick] play quite a bit, but we haven’t shown it all year long. It was just the right time in the game to run it, and we executed it well. Our defense has played lights out all year long, and I don’t want any of these kids to doubt what happened today. They left it all out there.”

Canadian needed just two plays to cover 58 yards for the game-winning score.

“We still had a long ways to go to get down there, but when I saw [the missed extra point], I was like, ‘Uh oh, that might be something to help us down the road,’” Koetting said. “Then we got that long play and have like 28 seconds left when we went back on defense, which seemed like an hour, but our defense did what they had to do.”

Franklin got the ball back with 20 seconds at its own 23 and took its last timeout with 10 seconds left from its 26. Lions quarterback Marcus Wade found Hayden Helton on a 33-yard pass to Canadian’s 41, but after a spike, Franklin had just one second left on the clock. Canadian’s Angel Garcia sacked Wade for a 3-yard loss as the clock expired.