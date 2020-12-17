Franklin pushes Canadian to end but loses 35-34 in state championship game

ARLINGTON — All Canadian needed was 34 seconds to clinch its fifth state title.
Quarterback Josh Culwell found Reagan Cochran for a 52-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left, silencing Franklin’s second-half comeback and taking home the Class 3A Division II state championship with a 35-34 victory on Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
Franklin didn’t make it easy for the Wildcats. Far from it.
“I can’t say enough about those guys,” Canadian head coach Chris Koetting said of Franklin’s comeback. “They played extremely hard, and they’re tough kids. I’ve got great respect for them, and that game could have gone either way.”
Canadian’s Hayze Hufstedler put the Wildcats ahead 28-21 after going untouched on a 47-yard touchdown run with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter. Bryson Washington put Franklin in Canadian territory with a 33-yard kickoff return to the Wildcat 45-yard line, and the Lions drove 45 yards in six plays with Seth Spiller jumping over the pile on a 1-yard touchdown run for his third score of the game.
Almost two minutes later, Franklin took its first lead when Spiller found a wide-open Braden Smith on a halfback pass for a 37-yard touchdown. Amid the excitement, Seth Shamblin, who hit his first four extra-point kicks, missed the fifth on a quick snap, giving Canadian all the window it needed to crawl through for the crown.
Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said he and his staff considering going for two after Smith’s TD catch but said he would trust in Shamblin and his defense 10 out of 10 times.
“It was a wild finish,” Fannin said. “We’ve worked that [trick] play quite a bit, but we haven’t shown it all year long. It was just the right time in the game to run it, and we executed it well. Our defense has played lights out all year long, and I don’t want any of these kids to doubt what happened today. They left it all out there.”
Canadian needed just two plays to cover 58 yards for the game-winning score.
“We still had a long ways to go to get down there, but when I saw [the missed extra point], I was like, ‘Uh oh, that might be something to help us down the road,’” Koetting said. “Then we got that long play and have like 28 seconds left when we went back on defense, which seemed like an hour, but our defense did what they had to do.”
Franklin got the ball back with 20 seconds at its own 23 and took its last timeout with 10 seconds left from its 26. Lions quarterback Marcus Wade found Hayden Helton on a 33-yard pass to Canadian’s 41, but after a spike, Franklin had just one second left on the clock. Canadian’s Angel Garcia sacked Wade for a 3-yard loss as the clock expired.
“I got a special group of kids that do not have a quitting bone in their body,” Fannin said. “They’ve shown that week after week this year, and I couldn’t be more proud of these kids and the effort they put in.”
Canadian took a 14-7 lead into halftime thanks to a big play and a stout defense. The Wildcats held the run-centric Lions to just 78 rushing yards and got the best of Franklin’s defense with Culwell throwing touchdown passes of 65 and 4 yards to Gary Anderson. The two scores took up the final minutes of the first quarter.
Support Local Journalism
Franklin’s lone score of the half came on a 59-yard bomb from Wade to a wide-open Malcom Murphy, who raced down the Franklin sideline and scored just 17 seconds into the second quarter. But Franklin couldn’t get past the 50-yard line and was forced to punt on its next two possessions despite a resurgence in its passing game.
Although Canadian was favored to win by 19 in the Harris Ratings, Fannin said Franklin never felt like an underdog. The Lions proved it in the second half.
“We always believe we have a chance to win,” Fannin said. “The word we use all year long is ‘having a chance’ and every time we step on the field we have chance. Those kids believed in it, and they played like that today.”
The Lions more than doubled their total offensive output in the first half, gaining 297 yards after managing just 139 before halftime. Franklin also cleaned up its penalty trouble. The Lions had five penalties for 58 yards in the first half compared to Canadian’s four for 25 yards. In the second half, Franklin had only one penalty for 5 yards, while the Wildcats added five for 50.
But Canadian scored quickly on its first possession of the third quarter as Culwell connected with Twister Kelton for a 34-yard touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead. It was the Wildcats’ third touchdown on third down.
Franklin got within a score on Spiller’s 53-yard touchdown run that capped a quick four-play, 71-yard drive.
Franklin’s defense then made a pivotal goal-line stand as Shamblin stuffed Hayze Hufstedler for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Lions’ 2.
“It was super physical in the trenches, and Franklin did a good job of keying on me and filling holes, but my offensive line did a good job and never gave up,” said Hufstedler, a 1,900-yard rusher this season.
Franklin’s defensive stop set up a back-and-forth race to the finish as each team traded touchdowns. The Lions began it with Spiller’s 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 21, and the Wildcats went back on top with Hufstedler’s 47-yard TD run.
But despite Franklin’s 27 second-half points, Canadian’s first-half success proved to be the difference.
Culwell, who was named the game’s offensive MVP, threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns. And as Franklin keyed on Hudstedler, the senior quarterback did what he’s done all season — find his receivers.
“The play call is outstanding here in Canadian,” Culwell said. “It’s the best coaching staff I could ask for. [Koetting] said he was going to let me loose last week, and that’s what he’s doing. It was a lot of fun today.”
Franklin made just its second appearance in the state title game but will return the majority of its roster next season minus eight seniors — Devin Barnes, Joseph Vega, Shawn Gustavus, Ashton Ferguson, Keegan Wilson, Nick Hrncir, Justin Carrier and Spiller, who led the team Thursday with 139 rushing yards, four touchdowns and six tackles.
Fannin, a former Franklin player and assistant, said his first season as head coach of his alma mater will be impossible to forget, especially because of his senior class.
“Seth is one special player. He’s a tough kid and he’s a leader,” Fannin said. “He’s a true example of leaving everything he’s got on the field every single game and I couldn’t be more proud. It was a lot of firsts this year — my first head coach, my first loss, my first game, my first district win and my first senior class that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 13
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 01
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 02
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 03
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 04
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 05
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 06
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 07
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 08
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 09
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 10
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 11
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 12
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 01
20201217 FRANKLIN STATE MM 10
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Franklin at state championship
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!