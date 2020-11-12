Franklin opens playoffs with easy victory over Van Vleck

“I lean on all those backs, but nothing can really happen without those awesome offensive linemen,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “Those offensive linemen don’t get credit all the time, but those guys out there are in the trenches and they get after it after every single play.”

Franklin outscored Van Vleck 21-12 in the second quarter, stopping both of the Leopards’ two-point conversion attempts. The only time Van Vleck passed the 50-yard line was on its touchdown drives.

Franklin scored nine seconds into the second quarter after Devyn Hidrogo flipped over a defender into the end zone on a 9-yard TD run. The Lions scored two more times with TD runs of 11 and 48 yards by Bobby Washington.

Van Vleck’s Sam Bree broke multiple tackles and hurdled a defender on his way to a 38-yard TD run, and Brown added a 1-yard TD run as Franklin led 49-19 at halftime.

“It felt great,” Fannin said of Franklin’s halftime lead. “I always preach to these guys about coming out from the first whistle and you have to play from the first whistle, and they came out and did it tonight.”