Franklin, Lexington to play playoff rematch Friday in Brenham

“When you’re going to get hot, just like in anything else, you want it to happen when the playoffs are going on and you want everybody to click on all cylinders and play together,” Lexington coach Kirk Muhl said. “That’s kind of what we’re doing defensively right now.”

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of Buffalo vs. Rogers in the 3A-II Region IV final. Franklin beat both Buffalo and Rogers this season in 13-3A-II play. Lexington, however, lost to both Buffalo and Rogers in district action.

All parties agree both Franklin and Lexington have improved since that first meeting in late September.

“I know they’ve figured out how to get the ball to different people,” Muhl said. “They’re figuring out who’s the best at each position, and we’re doing the same things. Throughout the year, you’re kind of evolving offensively and defensively and trying to figure out how to get certain people the ball in certain situations. I think both teams have done a good job of getting better throughout the year. Who gets the best? We’ll see on Friday.”

Shamblin said he’s noticed Lexington’s overall improvement on offense and that Franklin must play gap-sound football Friday. Junior right guard Russell Stegall added that the Lions must continue to bring focus and energy.