Franklin, Lexington to play playoff rematch Friday in Brenham

Familiar foes Franklin and Lexington will face off Friday for the second time this season, but the stakes are higher this time around.
The Lions roared past the Eagles 49-14 in their District 13-3A Division II opener on Sept. 25, but now Franklin must handle a more red-hot Lexington squad in the Class 3A Division II regional semifinal playoffs at Brenham’s Cub Stadium.
“We played this team before and [coach Mark Fannin] says it’s hard to beat a team like this again,” Franklin junior linebacker Seth Shamblin said. “Lexington’s a real good football team this year.”
Franklin is playing for its first state quarterfinal appearance since the Lions reached the 3A-II state title game in 2015.
“We’ve got to come out and hit ’em in the teeth from the first whistle to the last whistle,” Shamblin said. “We know how big they are. We know what we have to do to win. We’ve just got to play exactly how we did last time.”
Lexington is looking to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. History is on the side of Lexington, too, as the Eagles have won the only two playoff meetings between the schools. Lexington knocked off Franklin in the 3A state semifinals in 1978 and in the regional round in 2011.
The pits at Snow’s BBQ might not be the hottest thing in Lexington right now. The Eagles have soared through the first two rounds of the playoffs with back-to-back shutouts of East Bernard and Taft.
“When you’re going to get hot, just like in anything else, you want it to happen when the playoffs are going on and you want everybody to click on all cylinders and play together,” Lexington coach Kirk Muhl said. “That’s kind of what we’re doing defensively right now.”
The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of Buffalo vs. Rogers in the 3A-II Region IV final. Franklin beat both Buffalo and Rogers this season in 13-3A-II play. Lexington, however, lost to both Buffalo and Rogers in district action.
All parties agree both Franklin and Lexington have improved since that first meeting in late September.
“I know they’ve figured out how to get the ball to different people,” Muhl said. “They’re figuring out who’s the best at each position, and we’re doing the same things. Throughout the year, you’re kind of evolving offensively and defensively and trying to figure out how to get certain people the ball in certain situations. I think both teams have done a good job of getting better throughout the year. Who gets the best? We’ll see on Friday.”
Shamblin said he’s noticed Lexington’s overall improvement on offense and that Franklin must play gap-sound football Friday. Junior right guard Russell Stegall added that the Lions must continue to bring focus and energy.
“I think they’re starting to click a lot like we are on offense, but their defense has had two shutouts these last two games, which is pretty tough to do,” Stegall said.
Proper defensive alignment is of utmost priority for the Eagles in their preparation for Franklin.
“They come out of there and it’s like they’re in a box and all of a sudden everybody goes everywhere,” Muhl said of Franklin’s offense. “The do a lot of misdirection-stuff with backs trying to get your eyes wrong, so being disciplined on our defense with our eyes is the biggest thing. Don’t let them fool you with all the motion and the misdirection in the backfield and up front.”
Lexington hopes to play cleaner than in its first meeting with Franklin. The Eagles had seven turnovers, including six fumbles, in the Week 5 loss. Senior safety Ty Hawley said Muhl has emphasized taking care of the ball and playing more level-headed this time around.
“We didn’t line up the best, and whenever we allowed them to keep scoring, I think some of our teammates started to get upset and didn’t want to keep playing, which isn’t a good mental attitude, but everybody’s prepared this week,” Hawley said. “We have all the assets that we need, and everybody’s ready to go.”
