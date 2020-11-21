 Skip to main content
Franklin, Lexington to play Friday in Brenham in regional quarterfinals
The Franklin and Lexington football teams, which met seven weeks ago, will play again at 7 p.m. Friday in Brenham in the Class 3A Division II regional quarterfinals. 

Franklin (9-2) went undefeated in District 13-3A Division II and earned a 49-14 victory in the first meeting against Lexington (8-3), which finished fourth in district.

Four other Brazos Valley teams will be playing in regional quarterfinals.

Navasota (8-3) will play Navarro (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Giddings in 4A Division II.

Normangee, which is 11-0 for the first time in school history, will play Beckville (9-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Corsicana in 2A Division I.

Snook (7-4) will play Christoval (11-2) at 4 p.m. Friday in Fredericksburg in 2A Division II.

And in Class A Division II, Calvert (9-2) will play defending state champion Richland Springs (10-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Gatesville.

