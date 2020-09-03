 Skip to main content
Franklin-Hearne football game canceled after Franklin players test positive for COVID-19
This Friday's football game between Franklin and Hearne has been canceled after several Franklin football players tested positive for COVID-19, Franklin ISD officials announced Thursday.

Franklin's junior varsity football games on Thursday against Lake Belton and Anderson-Shiro have also been canceled.

Franklin ISD said all boys athletics have been canceled until Tuesday.

"We do not make this decision lightly. We fully realize that there is no known practice that will completely control the spread of COVID-19. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff, and the larger community," Franklin ISD administrators said in a letter to the campus community.

