Franklin football team set for playoff rematch with 2015 state champion Waskom

Similar to Franklin, Waskom relies heavily on the run. The Wildcats have rushed for 4,623 yards this season and like Franklin have used well over 10 ball carriers.

“Whoever runs the ball the hardest and plays the hardest will win, but in practice we’ve been practicing cuts and getting to the outside and doing stuff we haven’t been doing,” Murphy said. “We have to be sharp for games like this.”

Helton said Waskom is similar to the Lions’ District 13-3A foe Rogers, which Franklin beat 52-35 on Oct. 9.

“[Waskom is] a momentum team that plays off of momentum and they’ve done that really well in the playoffs,” Fannin said. “They’ll fight you until the end. We can’t relax.”

Another trip to state is on the line for Franklin, but the goal this week is clear — redemption. Redemption for the 2015 squad, the Franklin community and this year’s players who were once fans in the crowd.

“I feel more in control, because all I did was give them water,” Helton said of the 2015 state title game when he served as a water boy for the Lions. “We’re just trying to make those boys proud because they fought hard and they didn’t get the result they wanted, but for us to have the chance to redeem them and the community, it’s making us work harder.”