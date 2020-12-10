Franklin football team set for playoff rematch with 2015 state champion Waskom

In Franklin’s only appearance in a state championship game, the Lions ran into Waskom on a long night at NRG Stadium in Houston. Waskom won the game that started at 10:15 p.m. and ended after midnight 33-21, ending the Lions’ undefeated season in 2015.
Almost exactly five years later and in possibly the most unique season in Texas high school football history, Franklin will get a chance to avenge that loss at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it faces Waskom (11-1) in the Class 3A Division II state semifinals at Tyler’s Rose Stadium.
Franklin (11-2) was part of a Brazos Valley tripleheader at state in 2015 with Bremond and Cameron playing before the Lions took the field. Franklin junior wide receiver Hayden Helton and running back Malcolm Murphy were just 12 at the time, but they remember the game clearly.
“It was different for a 12-year-old kid,” Helton said. “The atmosphere is something I won’t ever forget, and I feel kind of the same vibes right now. They’re revving up here in practice. It was intense that whole day watching Cameron before us. It was fun for sure.”
Though Franklin lost that night, Murphy said being in the stadium was a one-of-a-kind experience.
“I remember a lot of excitement from everyone,” Murphy said. “Even in the stands you could feel the excitement from the field. It was just a fun memory.”
Helton and Murphy are still a game away from playing for the title, and Franklin has preached the importance of staying focused on the game ahead, a method that’s helped the Lions win 11 straight games since beginning the season with loses against Lorena 21-20 and Cameron 37-8.
“It’s a special group I got right now,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “It’s a day-by-day, week-by-week mentality, and from what I’ve seen so far this week, they’re treating this game just like it’s another game. We’ll see what happens on Friday night.”
Franklin’s ground-oriented wing-T offense has fueled much of the success. The Lions have racked up 1,562 rushing yards in four playoff games and 5,241 for the season.
Murphy has 879 rushing yards and 397 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns this season, while Helton has 413 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Last week against Buffalo, Franklin struggled offensively in the first half with four turnovers, three on fumbles from its backs. But the Lions used an explosive second half to pull away for a 56-33 victory.
“We know we can’t put ball on the ground in this game because teams like Waskom will take advantage of it, but we’ve been doing drills all week,” Murphy said.
Waskom has fought back in the final seconds in two of its four playoff wins. The Wildcats beat New Waverly and West Ruck easily in bi-district and the state quarterfinals, respectively, but went down to the wire with Daingerfield in area and last week against Elysian Fields. Waskom stopped a two-point conversion with five seconds left to beat Daingerfield 28-27. Against Elysian Fields, Waskom kicked a late 37-yard field goal to win 44-41.
Similar to Franklin, Waskom relies heavily on the run. The Wildcats have rushed for 4,623 yards this season and like Franklin have used well over 10 ball carriers.
“Whoever runs the ball the hardest and plays the hardest will win, but in practice we’ve been practicing cuts and getting to the outside and doing stuff we haven’t been doing,” Murphy said. “We have to be sharp for games like this.”
Helton said Waskom is similar to the Lions’ District 13-3A foe Rogers, which Franklin beat 52-35 on Oct. 9.
“[Waskom is] a momentum team that plays off of momentum and they’ve done that really well in the playoffs,” Fannin said. “They’ll fight you until the end. We can’t relax.”
Another trip to state is on the line for Franklin, but the goal this week is clear — redemption. Redemption for the 2015 squad, the Franklin community and this year’s players who were once fans in the crowd.
“I feel more in control, because all I did was give them water,” Helton said of the 2015 state title game when he served as a water boy for the Lions. “We’re just trying to make those boys proud because they fought hard and they didn’t get the result they wanted, but for us to have the chance to redeem them and the community, it’s making us work harder.”
The 2015 team had a memorable senior class and included three players — Casey Phillips, Will Fannin and Jared Pedraza — who made The Eagle’s 2010s All-Decade football team. Franklin’s seniors that season finished their career with a program-best 47-5 four-year record.
Members of the 2015 team have reached out to Fannin, Franklin’s former offensive coordinator, to wish the Lions luck this week.
“I’ve gotten several texts from those guys saying, ‘Go get them, Coach,’ ‘Get after them,’ and ‘Good luck.’ It’ll be a sweet victory not just for our team but a little pay back for that 2015 team.”
Franklin v Buffalo
