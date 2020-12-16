Franklin football team hoping to balance work with play at state championship game

Long road trips are almost inevitable in Texas high school football.
The Franklin Lions plan to savor every minute of theirs this week.
Franklin’s players and coaches will enjoy their 164-mile trek from the fieldhouse to AT&T Stadium in Arlington where they will face Canadian for the Class 3A Division II state championship at 3 p.m. Thursday.
“It was like all the hard work we put in all year paid off, but we got to keep working and pushing and we have to finish,” junior offensive lineman and linebacker Cody Owens said. “We’re not finished yet. It’s not a finished project.”
The chance to finish it became reality as junior wide receiver Hayden Helton hauled in Marcus Wade’s 33-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown against Waskom last week in the state semifinals. A short defensive stop sealed the 14-13 victory, earning Franklin its second appearance in the state title game.
Franklin (12-2) has handled the transition to a new head coach, a heavy-hitting schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic to rise to this point.
The Lions struggled in nondistrict play, going 1-2 after loses to Lorena and Cameron and cancelling its game against Hearne due to the coronavirus. Franklin, which was ranked seventh in its division to open the season by the Harris Ratings, closed out nondistrict play with a 42-27 win over Troy and cruised through a perfect District 13-3A Division II season to claim the championship.
The good times continued to roll in the playoffs as the Lions wiped out Van Vleck, Natalia and Lexington in the first three rounds, outscoring the trio of opponents 147-46.
With a hard-nosed defense and run-heavy offense, Franklin got in some trouble against Buffalo in the state quarterfinals as the Lions turned over the ball four times in the first half. Lucky to be leading by seven at halftime, they stormed out of the locker room to score on all four of their second-half possessions for a 56-33 victory.
Franklin then ran into its toughest challenge of the playoffs last week against Waskom. The Lions scored early in the first quarter but didn’t find the end zone again until Helton’s catch with less than three minutes left in the game.
Franklin then proved its defense, so often outshined by its trademark Wing-T offense, could step up and win games.
“It was so exciting,” junior tight end and cornerback Haze Tomascik said. “We were hyped the whole way back. We just couldn’t believe what happened in that game.”
But Franklin’s excitement over last week’s win against Waskom, which beat the Lions in the 2015 state title game, quickly subsided into a stern businesslike mode when practice resumed Monday.
“The mindset the coaches have instilled in us all year long is to stay the course,” Tomascik said. “We know when we have to get to work, and that’s what we’re doing this week. Celebrations are over, and we went straight to work Monday.”
The Lions’ relentless ground game has produced 5,478 rushing yards this season, proving tough for teams to contain this season. Canadian (14-1) on the other hand, throws as much as Franklin runs.
The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Josh Culwell, who has 3,512 yards through the air with 45 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He’s joined by running back Hayze Hufstedler, whose having a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and receivers Twister Kelton (1,072 receiving yards) and Reagan Cochran (790).
“Canadian’s a really good program,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “Year in and year out they’re a solid program, and we’re just going to come out and do what we’ve done all year long. We’ll have to take care of the little things, taking care of the ball, tackling on defense, finishing blocks, just stuff we’ve been doing all year long.”
Fannin said the Lions plan on mixing up their offense Thursday, especially following the Helton-Wade touchdown connection last week.
“We’re going to have to get people out of the box Thursday and throw it a little more,” Fannin said, “and I have nothing against that because I trust my quarterback. I trust the guys he’s throwing it to, and I trust the protection, so it’s definitely something that’s going to be a weapon. If we need to use it, we’re definitely going to go to it to open up those running lanes.”
A strong defensive performance will be just as important for Franklin. Canadian averages 58 points per game compared to Franklin’s 45, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Both the Lions and Wildcats’ defense have been solid this season, allowing an average of 20.7 and 12.3 points per game, respectively.
“We know they haven’t played somebody as tough and as conditioned as we are, so we’ll take that to them and focus on defense mainly,” Tomascik said. “They throw as much as Buffalo did, so we practiced more on our coverages this week than we normally do.”
History is on Canadian’s side. The Wildcats have won four state titles and will be making their eighth title game appearance. Walking into the home of the Dallas Cowboys may feel a bit more normal for them than the Lions, who want to handle the moment as if it were just another game.
“Walking in there and being shocked at all the lights and stands and that big jumbotron is a little worrisome for me,” Fannin said. “But I’m telling the kids it’s just another football game. The football field is still 100 yards long and 53 yards wide, and it’s a field that’s been played on for 14 to 15 weeks now. That’s what they have to kind of lock in on.”
Franklin also has leaned on its community support all season and often credits its fans for its success on the field. Franklin’s boys basketball team canceled its games against Jarrell and Little River Academy last week for the Waskom game and postponed this week’s games for the trip to state.
Meanwhile, Fannin’s phone has been flooded with will wishes from former players and members of the 2015 team that finished as state runner-up.
“The 2015 team set the bar,” Fannin said. “That set the standards here in Franklin, and it made everybody realize that they can get to that championship game here in Franklin and that it’s possible. Because of that group, these kids stay hungry, and they have that in the back of their mind and we’re able to accomplish it this year.”
Owens and Tomascik said they can’t wait to take in everything from the ride to Arlington to the atmosphere of game day inside an NFL stadium. But once the ball is in the air, Owens said the team’s bond and fight will have to take over.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “We realize we’re not finished yet. We got one more, and then we can relax and go to work for next year.”
