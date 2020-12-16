Franklin football team hoping to balance work with play at state championship game

A strong defensive performance will be just as important for Franklin. Canadian averages 58 points per game compared to Franklin’s 45, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Both the Lions and Wildcats’ defense have been solid this season, allowing an average of 20.7 and 12.3 points per game, respectively.

“We know they haven’t played somebody as tough and as conditioned as we are, so we’ll take that to them and focus on defense mainly,” Tomascik said. “They throw as much as Buffalo did, so we practiced more on our coverages this week than we normally do.”

History is on Canadian’s side. The Wildcats have won four state titles and will be making their eighth title game appearance. Walking into the home of the Dallas Cowboys may feel a bit more normal for them than the Lions, who want to handle the moment as if it were just another game.

“Walking in there and being shocked at all the lights and stands and that big jumbotron is a little worrisome for me,” Fannin said. “But I’m telling the kids it’s just another football game. The football field is still 100 yards long and 53 yards wide, and it’s a field that’s been played on for 14 to 15 weeks now. That’s what they have to kind of lock in on.”