 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin football team hoping to balance work with play at state championship game
0 comments
top story

Franklin football team hoping to balance work with play at state championship game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
franklin bobby washington

Waskom’s Carter Watson, left, tries to tackle Franklin’s Bobby Washington during the Class 3A Division II state semifinals Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler. Washington ran for 43 yards on eight carries, helping the Lions amass 237 yards on 36 carries in their 14-13 victory.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph photo

Long road trips are almost inevitable in Texas high school football.

The Franklin Lions plan to savor every minute of theirs this week.

Franklin’s players and coaches will enjoy their 164-mile trek from the fieldhouse to AT&T Stadium in Arlington where they will face Canadian for the Class 3A Division II state championship at 3 p.m. Thursday.

“It was like all the hard work we put in all year paid off, but we got to keep working and pushing and we have to finish,” junior offensive lineman and linebacker Cody Owens said. “We’re not finished yet. It’s not a finished project.”

The chance to finish it became reality as junior wide receiver Hayden Helton hauled in Marcus Wade’s 33-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown against Waskom last week in the state semifinals. A short defensive stop sealed the 14-13 victory, earning Franklin its second appearance in the state title game.

Franklin (12-2) has handled the transition to a new head coach, a heavy-hitting schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic to rise to this point.

The Lions struggled in nondistrict play, going 1-2 after loses to Lorena and Cameron and cancelling its game against Hearne due to the coronavirus. Franklin, which was ranked seventh in its division to open the season by the Harris Ratings, closed out nondistrict play with a 42-27 win over Troy and cruised through a perfect District 13-3A Division II season to claim the championship.

The good times continued to roll in the playoffs as the Lions wiped out Van Vleck, Natalia and Lexington in the first three rounds, outscoring the trio of opponents 147-46.

With a hard-nosed defense and run-heavy offense, Franklin got in some trouble against Buffalo in the state quarterfinals as the Lions turned over the ball four times in the first half. Lucky to be leading by seven at halftime, they stormed out of the locker room to score on all four of their second-half possessions for a 56-33 victory.

Franklin then ran into its toughest challenge of the playoffs last week against Waskom. The Lions scored early in the first quarter but didn’t find the end zone again until Helton’s catch with less than three minutes left in the game.

Franklin then proved its defense, so often outshined by its trademark Wing-T offense, could step up and win games.

“It was so exciting,” junior tight end and cornerback Haze Tomascik said. “We were hyped the whole way back. We just couldn’t believe what happened in that game.”

But Franklin’s excitement over last week’s win against Waskom, which beat the Lions in the 2015 state title game, quickly subsided into a stern businesslike mode when practice resumed Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The mindset the coaches have instilled in us all year long is to stay the course,” Tomascik said. “We know when we have to get to work, and that’s what we’re doing this week. Celebrations are over, and we went straight to work Monday.”

The Lions’ relentless ground game has produced 5,478 rushing yards this season, proving tough for teams to contain this season. Canadian (14-1) on the other hand, throws as much as Franklin runs.

The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Josh Culwell, who has 3,512 yards through the air with 45 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He’s joined by running back Hayze Hufstedler, whose having a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and receivers Twister Kelton (1,072 receiving yards) and Reagan Cochran (790).

“Canadian’s a really good program,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “Year in and year out they’re a solid program, and we’re just going to come out and do what we’ve done all year long. We’ll have to take care of the little things, taking care of the ball, tackling on defense, finishing blocks, just stuff we’ve been doing all year long.”

Fannin said the Lions plan on mixing up their offense Thursday, especially following the Helton-Wade touchdown connection last week.

“We’re going to have to get people out of the box Thursday and throw it a little more,” Fannin said, “and I have nothing against that because I trust my quarterback. I trust the guys he’s throwing it to, and I trust the protection, so it’s definitely something that’s going to be a weapon. If we need to use it, we’re definitely going to go to it to open up those running lanes.”

A strong defensive performance will be just as important for Franklin. Canadian averages 58 points per game compared to Franklin’s 45, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Both the Lions and Wildcats’ defense have been solid this season, allowing an average of 20.7 and 12.3 points per game, respectively.

“We know they haven’t played somebody as tough and as conditioned as we are, so we’ll take that to them and focus on defense mainly,” Tomascik said. “They throw as much as Buffalo did, so we practiced more on our coverages this week than we normally do.”

History is on Canadian’s side. The Wildcats have won four state titles and will be making their eighth title game appearance. Walking into the home of the Dallas Cowboys may feel a bit more normal for them than the Lions, who want to handle the moment as if it were just another game.

“Walking in there and being shocked at all the lights and stands and that big jumbotron is a little worrisome for me,” Fannin said. “But I’m telling the kids it’s just another football game. The football field is still 100 yards long and 53 yards wide, and it’s a field that’s been played on for 14 to 15 weeks now. That’s what they have to kind of lock in on.”

Franklin also has leaned on its community support all season and often credits its fans for its success on the field. Franklin’s boys basketball team canceled its games against Jarrell and Little River Academy last week for the Waskom game and postponed this week’s games for the trip to state.

Meanwhile, Fannin’s phone has been flooded with will wishes from former players and members of the 2015 team that finished as state runner-up.

“The 2015 team set the bar,” Fannin said. “That set the standards here in Franklin, and it made everybody realize that they can get to that championship game here in Franklin and that it’s possible. Because of that group, these kids stay hungry, and they have that in the back of their mind and we’re able to accomplish it this year.”

Owens and Tomascik said they can’t wait to take in everything from the ride to Arlington to the atmosphere of game day inside an NFL stadium. But once the ball is in the air, Owens said the team’s bond and fight will have to take over.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “We realize we’re not finished yet. We got one more, and then we can relax and go to work for next year.”

+1 
Elms Orthodontics

CAPSULE LOOK

Class 3A Division II finals

Franklin Lions vs. Canadian Wildcats

3 p.m. Thursday, AT&T Stadium

Thus far: Canadian 14-1, 6-0 in 3-3A: West Texas 77-26; Iowa Park 21-28; Bushland 46-19; Spearman forfeits; Hugoton, Kansas 52-14; Amarillo Highland Park 81-6; Dimmitt 78-0; Friona 73-14; Tulia 70-0; Childress 63-13; Coahoma 62-14; Bangs 56-13; Idalou 56-6; Childress 45-14; Gunter 33-6. Franklin 12-2, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35; Florence 63-6; Buffalo 69-38; Clifton 47-0; Van Vleck 58-19; Natalia 40-29; Lexington 40-7; Buffalo 56-33; Waskom 14-13

Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)

Harris Ratings: Canadian by 19

Et cetera: When Franklin lost 33-21 to Waskom in the 2015 Class 3A Division II championship game in Houston, that same day, Canadian defeated Refugio 61-20 to win the 2A-I title, which was its fourth state crown. Canadian won the 2007 3A-II title by beating Elysian Fields 40-25, the ’08 2A-I title by beating Mart 38-7 and the ’14 2A-I title by beating Mason 34-7. Goldthwaite defeated Canadian 29-24 in the 2009 2A-I title game and Newton defeated the Wildcats 21-16 in the ’18 3A-II title game. Canadian lost to Gunter 29-27 in last year’s state semifinals. Canadian has made the playoffs every year since 2002. ... Canadian’s Josh Culwell has 3,512 yards passing on 210 of 301 with 45 TDs and 9 interceptions. Hayze Hufstedler has 1,815 yards rushing on 171 carries (10.6) with 30 TDs. The Wildcats have six players with at least 150 yards rushing. Twister Kelton has 57 receptions for 1,072 yards with 13 TDs. TE Reagan Cochran has 46 receptions for 780 yards with 12 TDs. Gary Anderson has 27 receptions for 440 yards with 6 TDs and Jake Krehbiel has 20 receptions for 311 yards with 6 TDs. LB Ethan Jackson has 165 tackles, LB Cochran 126, DE Jorge Dominguez 117, DL Cooper 113 and FS Hufstedler 108. Cooper has 15 sacks and 7 QBPs. Dominguez has 10 sacks and 10 QBPs. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,479 yards rushing (10.9 avg.) with 18 TDs; Bryson Washington 1,304 yards (13.0 avg.) with 16 TDs; Malcolm Murphy 955 yards (9.0) with 9 TDs; and Bobby Washington 565 yards (10.5) with 9 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 865 yards on 42 of 76 with 16 TDs and 3 interceptions. Murphy has 20 receptions for 394 yards with 7 TDs and Hayden Helton has 17 for 446 with 9 TDs. CB Haze Tomascik has 161 tackles, 14 of them for losses and forced 5 fumbles. LB Spiller has 115, FS Bryson Washington 111, OLB Seth Shamblin 102, FS Nick Hrnir 96 tackles and LB Brayden Youree 101. CB Murphy has 6 interceptions and 17 PBU. Ashton Ferguson has 20 tackles for loss. Franklin averages 462.5 yards per game, 393.9 of it on the ground. Franklin allows 288.4 ypg. Canadian averages 482.9 ypg and 56.9 ppg.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert