Franklin continues to rely on heavy run offense in playoffs

The saying, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’ easily applies to Franklin’s run-heavy offense.
It’s a long standing tradition for Franklin backs and offensive linemen to take center stage on Friday nights, and this season its famous Wing-T offense has led the Lions to the Class 3A state quarterfinals against Buffalo (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
First-year head coach Mark Fannin still uses the same offense as former coaches Mike Hedrick, who retired last December, and his father Joe Hedrick. Fannin also has firsthand experience as an offensive lineman at Franklin in the 1990s.
Fannin, a former offensive coordinator, said he wanted to keep the same rushing attack because it proved to be successful in years past. Fannin said football players in Franklin learn the Wing T from a young age, and with the many changes this season it helped to have some consistency.
“Our kids have completely bought into it because we do it from seventh grade all the way up to their senior year in high school,” Fannin said. “By the time they get to high school they already know the terminology; they know how we expect to run it, the assignments and the blocking keys and everything.”
The Lions’ (10-2) are comfortable at the line of scrimmage and it’s shown in their stats. Franklin has racked up 4,778 rushing yards in 12 games, which makes up almost all of its 5,708 yards of total offense.
Senior Seth Spiller and sophomore Bryson Washington lead the pack with over 1,000 yards each. Malcom Murphy, Bobby Washington, Devyn Hidrogo, Devin Barnes and Justin Carrier also play key roles in the extensive running back corps.
“The defense cannot key on one specific running back. I have up to 15 ball carriers in one game,” Fannin said.
Franklin has won 10 straight games since falling to Lorena and Cameron in nondistrict play. The Lions have recorded 1,099 yards on 141 carries and 17 touchdowns in its three playoff games against Van Vleck, Natalia and Lexington. Bryson Washington and Bobby Washington have accounted for five touchdowns each in those three games, while Spiller has three.
Bryson Washington said the bond between the running backs and linemen off the field helps Franklin on gamedays.
“The bond that we’ve built together, we know that we have to fight for each other,” Bryson Washington said. ”We don’t just go out on the field thinking we just have to win. We actually go out on the field fighting for each other and we have next play mentality if something goes wrong.”
Although the running backs get the yards and touchdowns each week, Fannin said there is a sense of pride in being an offensive lineman in Franklin. Since its offense is based on a strong running game, the Franklin lineman are even more crucial to the team’s success.
“I’ll praise my lineman all the time because it starts with those guys up front and they do take a lot of pride in it,” Fannin said. “It takes a special person to play on the offensive line because they’re in the trenches every single play and getting after it.”
Franklin has seen few defenses this season that can stop its offense, but Lexington is at the top of the list when it comes to tough run defenses, Fannin said. The Lions’ beat Lexington 49-14 in the regular season and won again last week 40-7 in the regional playoffs by holding the Eagles’ all-around junior Jarred Kerr to just 95 total yards.
Fannin said Franklin’s unique offense forces opposing teams to keep its players, who are used to being in open field at the line of scrimmage. This allows the Lions to do what they do best — create a hole and run through it.
“We’re not always the biggest, but each time we step on the field, we always hit them in the mouth,” senior lineman Keegan Wilson said. “At the end of the game, whether we win or lose, the other team is just dog tired.”
“Our main goal is to make a hole for the running back to go through, really lock in all our guys and be sound on assignments.”
Franklin will look to tire out District 13-3A Division II foe Buffalo this week in hopes of advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Lions beat the Bison 69-38 during the regular season with an explosive second half where it scored 54 points.
It’s hard to beat the same team twice, but the Lions have a chance to do that in back-to-back games with a win over Buffalo and Lexington. While the offense isn’t changing much this week, Franklin isn’t getting too confident and taking a business-like approach to Friday’s game.
“I think we do what we did last week, don’t get over our heads and overthink the situation,” Wilson said. “[We have to] think like we’ve only played them once.”
