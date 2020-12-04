Franklin continues to rely on heavy run offense in playoffs

“I’ll praise my lineman all the time because it starts with those guys up front and they do take a lot of pride in it,” Fannin said. “It takes a special person to play on the offensive line because they’re in the trenches every single play and getting after it.”

Franklin has seen few defenses this season that can stop its offense, but Lexington is at the top of the list when it comes to tough run defenses, Fannin said. The Lions’ beat Lexington 49-14 in the regular season and won again last week 40-7 in the regional playoffs by holding the Eagles’ all-around junior Jarred Kerr to just 95 total yards.

Fannin said Franklin’s unique offense forces opposing teams to keep its players, who are used to being in open field at the line of scrimmage. This allows the Lions to do what they do best — create a hole and run through it.

“We’re not always the biggest, but each time we step on the field, we always hit them in the mouth,” senior lineman Keegan Wilson said. “At the end of the game, whether we win or lose, the other team is just dog tired.”

“Our main goal is to make a hole for the running back to go through, really lock in all our guys and be sound on assignments.”