 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin cancels football game at Hearne due to COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Franklin cancels football game at Hearne due to COVID-19

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE NEWS MM 02

Storm clouds loom on the horizon during last week’s football game between Bremond and Normangee in Bremond. High school football kicked off across the state last week.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Franklin’s football game at Hearne set for Friday night has been canceled after several Franklin players tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Thursday on Twitter.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” the statement read. “We fully realize that there is no known practice that will completely control the spread of COVID-19. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff and the larger community.”

The Robertson County rivalry game will not be rescheduled for later this season, according to Hearne head coach and athletic director Ricky Sargent.

Franklin said in its statement that the Lions plan on returning to the field on Tuesday after a week off, and they plan to host Cameron at Hedrick Field on Sept. 11 as scheduled.

Franklin’s JV football games against Lake Belton and Anderson-Shiro were also canceled.

Sargent said Hearne originally planned to find another opponent to play Friday but decided it was best to take a week off and come back in Week 3 against New Waverly.

“I just feel so bad for Franklin — their kids, the coaches, the community,” Sargent said. “We have a rivalry but we respect one another, and I just feel bad for those players and coaches and the community. Everything else is going to be OK. We’ll be fine. We’re just hoping and praying that our kids and our family stay healthy.”

Franklin is the second Brazos Valley school to cancel games due to the coronavirus this season. Iola canceled its first two football games against Thrall and Normangee after a student tested positive last Thursday. The Bulldogs will return to play on Sept. 11 at Lovelady. Iola’s volleyball matches also were canceled for two weeks.

Leon’s football team also had a change of plans this week. The Cougars’ game at Dawson had to be moved because heavy rain wiped out the grass surface at Ed Mitchell Field. The game now will by played at Centerville’s Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Centerville will be on the road at Corrigan-Camden.

Madisonville hopes to ride momentum from first victory

Coming off a 49-20 upset of Diboll last week, Madisonville will hold its home opener against Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium. Liberty and Madisonville struggled last season with the Panthers going 0-4 in District 10-4A Division II and the Mustangs finishing 0-6 in 8-4A-II.

But Madisonville showed new life Friday. Senior quarterback Armando Juarez led the offense with four touchdowns, 148 rushing yards and 117 passing yards, while Patrick Brazzell and Jeramiah Burns led the defense and special teams in an all-around team effort. The Mustangs’ young offensive line also showed it’s ready for a bounceback season against a Diboll team favored by 10 points that lost only one game in 2019.

Madisonville is projected to win by 25 by the Harris Ratings, but Liberty may have extra motivation after having its Week 1 game canceled due to Hurricane Laura, a factor that Mustangs head coach Russell Urbantke believes will make it a fight to the finish.

“You can look at it as a positive or a negative, but I look at it as if they’re going to be fresh and ready to play,” Urbantke said. “I know that [Liberty head coach Chad Taylor] will have his boys show up here ready to play. He always fields a good, hard-nosed football team, and he’s got another one this year for sure.”

Snook to christen new stadium

Snook will have a true home-field advantage for the first time since reinstating its football program in 2010 when the Bluejays host Thorndale at 7 p.m. Friday.

Snook lost 28-26 last week at Caldwell, but Bluejays head coach Boone Patterson said he was proud of his team’s effort as it kept up with bigger team. Now Patterson and Co. turn their attention to Thorndale, which is ranked 19th in Class 2A Division I in the Harris Ratings.

“Thorndale is good too,” Patterson said. “They were 9-3 last year and they have a new coach. We’ve been watching the film all day, and it’s going to be another tough one.”

+1 
Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert