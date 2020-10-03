Franklin 63, Riesel 21

RIESEL — Bouyed by running back Malcom Murphy’s performance, the Franklin Lions cruised to a 63-21 victory over the Riesel Indians on Friday night in District 13-3A Division II play.

Murphy ran for touchdowns of 68 and 43 yards on his way to a total of 141 yards on 11 carries. He also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Wade, who completed 6 of 8 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

The Indians held a narrow lead heading into the second quarter, but the Lions took control by scoring 29 points before halftime. Wide receiver Haden Helton’s two TDs on his only two catches helped the Lions build their big lead, and Franklin’s defense shut out the Indians in the second half to seal the victory.

Franklin will host Rogers in district play next week.