Franklin 63, Florence 6

FRANKLIN — Hayden Helton set the tone for the Franklin Lions with a 48-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game as they cruised past Florence 63-6 on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play.

Helton’s opening score began a 34-point first quarter for Franklin (5-2, 4-0) with two touchdown passes from Marcus Wade, a 26-yard TD run by Bobby Washington and a 34-yard TD run by Jaco Catelina. Washington ran for 90 yards and two scores on just four carries, while Catelina had 71 yards on just two carries. Seth Spiller added 77 yards and a TD as the Lions rumbled for 396 yards on 25 carries.

Malcom Murphy caught a 33-yard TD pass from Wade, and Helton caught an 11-yarder to give Franklin a 34-0 lead. Florence (0-7, 0-3) scored on Victor Banellia’s 1-yard TD pass to Jared Jinilez, but the Lions shut out the Buffaloes the rest of the way. Franklin also got second-half TD runs from Justin Carrier and Bryson Daugherty.