Franklin 52, Rogers 35

FRANKLIN — Franklin dug itself into a 13-point deficit by fumbling away two straight kickoffs, but the Lions roared back for a 52-35 victory over the Rogers Eagles in District 13-3A Division II play Friday.

Franklin’s turnovers and its inability to stop Rogers’ option running game helped the Eagles (2-5, 1-2) to leads of 13-0 and 20-7 over its longtime rival. But the Lions (4-2, 3-0) dominated the second half with four touchdown runs and a 61-yard touchdown reception by Hayden Hilton.

Franklin rushed for 437 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per carry as Bryson Washington had 164 yards on 16 carries and Malcolm Murphy had 162 yards on nine carries. Washington had touchdown runs of 31 and 62 yards. Murphy scored Franklin’s first touchdown on a 57-yard run.

Rogers’ John Hill had touchdown runs of 3 and 40 yards and quarterback Riley Dolgener had a 9-yard touchdown run and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass on his lone completion. Hill rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries and Christian Riley added 78 yards on 17 carries.