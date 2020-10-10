Franklin 52, Rogers 35

FRANKLIN — Bryson Washington ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and the Lions finished the fourth quarter with three unanswered touchdowns to put away Rogers 52-35 on Friday in District 13-3A-11 play.

Down 35-29 early in the fourth quarter, Franklin (4-2, 3-0) took the lead for good on Seth Spiller’s 8-yard touchdown run. Spiller later scored on a 4-yard run, and Devin Barnes put away the game with a 33-yard TD run with 2:53 left.

Franklin amassed 512 yards of offense, including 437 on 40 carries. The Lions held Rogers (2-5, 1-2) to 310 yards, including 299 on 56 carries.

Franklin will play at Florence next week, while Rogers will host Lexington.