Franklin 52, Rogers 35

FRANKLIN — Bryson Washington ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and the Lions finished the fourth quarter with three unanswered touchdowns to put away Rogers 52-35 on Friday in District 13-3A-11 play.
Down 35-29 early in the fourth quarter, Franklin (4-2, 3-0) took the lead for good on Seth Spiller’s 8-yard touchdown run. Spiller later scored on a 4-yard run, and Devin Barnes put away the game with a 33-yard TD run with 2:53 left.
Franklin amassed 512 yards of offense, including 437 on 40 carries. The Lions held Rogers (2-5, 1-2) to 310 yards, including 299 on 56 carries.
Franklin will play at Florence next week, while Rogers will host Lexington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!