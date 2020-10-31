Franklin 47, Clifton 0

CLIFTON — Franklin’s rushing attack paved the road to a district championship as the Lions shut out the Clifton Bears 47-0 on Friday to end District 13-3A Division II play a perfect 6-0.

Running back Seth Spiller led Franklin (7-2) with 124 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. Sibling duo Bryson and Bobby Washington added to Franklin’s 369 yards on the ground as Bryson had 115 yards and a touchdown and Bobby had 86 yards and another score.

Wide receiver Hayden Helton and quarterback Marcus Wade also were in rhythm as Helton caught three passes for 76 yards and both of Wade’s passing TDs.

Franklin wrapped up its regular season and is off next week. The Lions will open the playoffs the following week. Clifton (3-6, 2-3) will play at Lexington next week.