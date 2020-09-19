 Skip to main content
Franklin 42, Troy 27
Franklin 42, Troy 27

TROY — Franklin’s Seth Spiller and Bryson Washington combined for 454 yards rushing in leading the Lions to a 42-27 nonconference victory over the Troy Trojans on Friday.

Washington led the way with 286 yards on 12 carries with touchdown runs of 38, 62, and 73 yards. Spiller added 178 yards on 11 carries with TD runs of 22 and 85 yards.

Troy (2-2) jumped to a 27-14 halftime lead behind running back Zach Herbacek, who scored all four touchdowns en route to 212 yards on eight carries. But the Lions scored the last 28 points behind Washington and Spiller.

Franklin (1-2) will be home next week against Lexington, which had its game against Cameron canceled due to COVID-19.

