Fourth-quarter run helps A&M Consolidated boys basketball team win fourth straight

The defense was solid throughout, forcing 22 turnovers that led to 23 points. Brenham scored back-to-back baskets only twice.

“The defense is coming along, playing more of a team concept, which is the foundation we have set as a coaching staff,” Daily said. “And they’re doing a great job of it.”

Consol often substituted five players at a time, which seemed to backfire in the third quarter. The first unit built a 33-20 lead, but Brenham cut the deficit to 35-27 in the final four minutes after Consol made a wholesale change. But platoon system kept the Tigers’ legs fresh for the fourth quarter, and they used their speed for turnovers and fast-break points.

The Tigers played a solid second half after a tough second quarter in which the teams combined to miss 19 of 24 field goals with 14 turnovers.

“At halftime we basically told the guys to settle down and make sure they take the shots that were given to us,” Daily said, adding that he wanted them to set their feet and shoot with confidence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One person who never rushed his shot or lacked confidence was Ali, who hit 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line for 21 points. Gooden added 10 points. Consol’s Jayden Smith had six rebounds and Ali added five.