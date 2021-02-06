Fourth-quarter run helps A&M Consolidated boys basketball team win fourth straight

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat COVID-19, and now it’s beating everybody in District 19-5A.
The Tigers completed a most productive week with a 57-39 victory over Brenham on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Gym. The Tigers (9-6, 7-4) have won four straight since returning from a 10-day quarantine to climb from fifth place into third in the district standings, just a game behind second-place Magnolia (16-9, 9-4), which lost to Consol on Monday.
Six days later, Consol grabbed its fourth straight victory by running away from Brenham (8-15, 3-10) early in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Justin Gooden scored a layup off a steal and was fouled, adding the free throw. Brenham turned the ball over again, and junior Ziyan Ali hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 43-29 lead, their largest of the game. Brenham’s Riley Moehlmann hit a 3 from the deep corner, but the Cubs had no consistent answer for Consol’s pressure. The Tigers went on an 8-1 run to push their lead to 51-33 with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left.
Consol forced seven turnovers in the quarter and converted them into 12 points.
“They’re understanding the importance of [limiting] our opponent,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “[Turnovers] give us a chance to be successful on the offensive side.”
Consol’s offense had been inconsistent until the fourth quarter when it complemented the defense. Senior post Nathan Edwards had two buckets in the 8-1 run as the Tigers hit five of their first six shots. For the quarter, Consol made 10 of 16.
The defense was solid throughout, forcing 22 turnovers that led to 23 points. Brenham scored back-to-back baskets only twice.
“The defense is coming along, playing more of a team concept, which is the foundation we have set as a coaching staff,” Daily said. “And they’re doing a great job of it.”
Consol often substituted five players at a time, which seemed to backfire in the third quarter. The first unit built a 33-20 lead, but Brenham cut the deficit to 35-27 in the final four minutes after Consol made a wholesale change. But platoon system kept the Tigers’ legs fresh for the fourth quarter, and they used their speed for turnovers and fast-break points.
The Tigers played a solid second half after a tough second quarter in which the teams combined to miss 19 of 24 field goals with 14 turnovers.
“At halftime we basically told the guys to settle down and make sure they take the shots that were given to us,” Daily said, adding that he wanted them to set their feet and shoot with confidence.
One person who never rushed his shot or lacked confidence was Ali, who hit 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line for 21 points. Gooden added 10 points. Consol’s Jayden Smith had six rebounds and Ali added five.
Sophomore guard Lane Sparks led Brenham with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Brenham’s Brandon Ward had nine rebounds and Justin Garza eight.
Consol had only seven turnovers in the second half, and Brenham couldn’t score a point off them.
The Tigers will play at Magnolia West (6-11, 3-9) on Monday with a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory.
A&M Consolidated 57
Brenham 39
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
BRENHAM (8-15, 3-10 in 19-5A) — Kaden Watts 0-5 0-2 0 2 0; Riley Moehlmann 3-4 0-0 2 1 8; Lane Sparks 5-7 1-2 2 1 14; Brandon Ward 3-9 0-0 9 4 6; Dawson Jacobs 1-1 0-0 1 0 3; Justin Garza 2-4 3-4 8 3 7; Shawn Ray 0-6 0-0 0 0 0; Mauricio Chandler 0-2 0-0 1 0 0; Ashton Behrens 0-3 1-2 1 1 1. TOTALS: 14-39 5-10 24 11 39.
A&M CONSOLIDATED (9-6, 7-4) — Paul J. Tisch 2-4 0-0 0 0 6; Dre’Kavian Minor 0-1 0-0 0 0 0; Kaden Lewis 3-8 0-0 3 0 6; Ziyan Ali 7-8 4-5 5 0 21; Giancario Iero 0-3 0-0 1 2 0; Adam Jackson 1-1 1-2 1 0 3; Justin Gooden 4-9 2-3 2 0 10; Sean Rathers-Hill 0-2 0-0 0 1 0; Nathan Edwards 3-5 1-2 3 2 7; Trey Taylor 1-3 0-0 1 0 2; Johnathan Love 1-3 0-0 0 1 2; Jayden Smith 0-1 0-0 6 1 0. TOTALS: 22-48 8-12 22 7 57.
Brenham 7 8 12 12 — 39
A&M Consolidated 11 12 12 22 — 57
3-pointer shooting: Brenham 6-16; Consol 5-16